If there is one thing football can teach us, it is that timing and confidence can be everything. It is why some players can look like world-beaters for one club, and then completely flop at another.

Take, for example, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented footballers to ever pull on the red jersey at Anfield. And yet, at rival Premier League outfit Chelsea, he was a complete disaster, scoring just two goals for the Blues.

While Jurgen Klopp helped turn around Salah's struggling career, there is another talented winger who declined the chance to join the Reds, but his career is now thriving.

Ousmane Dembele Turned Down Jurgen Klopp

Chose Borussia Dortmund over Liverpool