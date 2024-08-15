Highlights Stephen Curry's Olympic performance shows a resurgence in leadership and skill.

The Warriors have improved with offseason changes, including trading Klay Thompson.

Young core players like Podziemski and Moody will bolster Golden State's new roster.

After clutching up in the last moments of the 2024 Olympic Basketball Finals, it seems as if newly crowned gold medalist Stephen Curry has found a second peak in his career.

The superstar guard competed in the Olympics for the first time ever and made it a very memorable outing for himself. He hit four threes late in the final game against France and led Team USA to their fifth straight gold medal.

This has led many to believe that Curry might just be as good as he once was during the mid-2010s when he was consistently winning championships alongside the Golden State Warriors . The Warriors have struggled to make a meaningful impact in the past two seasons and even missed the playoffs in 2023-24.

However, with a young roster that's continuing to improve and a rejuvenated Stephen Curry, they could very well become a threat in the NBA once again.

Curry Looked Like His Former Self in 2024 Olympics

Has the superstar returned to prime form?

One of the main reasons as to why the Warriors might be on track to have a good playoff run is that Curry showed that he still excels in the main leadership quality that made him a four-time NBA Champion. He led Team USA to victory in both the semi-finals and finals as he scored a combined 60 points against Serbia and France.

Stephen Curry - Statistics 2024 Olympics Stat Serbia (Semi-Finals) France (Finals) Points 36 24 Assists 2 5 Rebounds 8 1 Three Point % 9/14 (64.3%) 8/12 (66.7%) Field Goal % 12/19 (63.2%) 8/13 (61.5%)

He was able to put Team USA on his back when they needed him most, and also did so in the most important games. This was a very similar performance to how Curry had played in previous seasons and playoffs, such as 2014-15 and 2021-22. Despite only being a one-time Finals MVP, Curry played a pivotal part in each of his championships, which was also the case in this gold medal win.

Curry took control of the team in the final minutes of both games, which is something that he was known for heavily when he was actively winning championships. Despite players such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant being on the court, Curry trusted that he was the best man to take those shots and that proved to be right.

This could mean that Curry is entering potentially another championship season as he's showing leadership qualities that led to his first four rings. He was also playing like his prime self, as he trusted his shot completely no matter where he took it from. This could very well result in the Warriors making the playoffs in the 2024-25 season and being a real threat to the other teams in the Western Conference .

Warriors Have Improved Roster

Golden State retooled this offseason

However, it's important to note that Curry has always played at a superstar level, even in the past two years. This was seen in the most recent NBA season as the future Hall of Famer won Clutch Player of the Year. He may have regained the IQ qualities that led to him leading the Warriors to deep playoff runs in previous seasons, but he was also joined by superteams in three of those four rings.

This means that no matter how great of a player Curry is, he won't be able to get much done if he doesn't have a good team around him, especially in today's NBA. Fortunately for him, the Warriors look like a much improved team following their disappointing 2023-24 NBA Season.

Two of Curry's most impactful teammates will be returning in the 2024-25 NBA season in Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins . Green has been able to rejuvenate his own career in recent seasons, as he has been much more helpful for the Warriors ever since Curry returned from his 2019-20 injury. Wiggins, although having a decline in the 2023-24 season, is still a solid player who the Warriors can rely on in late-game situations.

However, the Warriors are not returning with the same team that they had last season and that's for multiple reasons. Golden State has improved by replacing talent that had lackluster recent seasons with players who will end up contributing more to the team. They also have a young set of players who have likely gotten much better over the offseason.

How Have the Golden State Warriors Changed?

The largest trade in NBA history

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After Klay Thompson had a horrible season-ending performance in the 2023-24 play-in, the Warriors had no other option than to get rid of their former star during this offseason. They did just that in a 6-team trade, the biggest transaction in terms of teams involved in NBA history.

This trade sent Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks , and brought in Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield to Golden State. Anderson is a solid role player who will look to contribute off the bench however he can, but the real asset for the Warriors was that of Hield. Hield will look to fill the void that is now missing with Klay Thompson's departure, as he is a lethal shooter who can hit threes consistently.

The Warriors did not just improve because of their offseason acquisitions, as they also already have a young roster with players who are constantly getting better. Their young core is headlined by guard Brandin Podziemski , a knockdown shooter who was on the 2023-24 All-Rookie team. Moses Moody is another young star who will help the Warriors massively this season as he has improved rapidly in a short amount of time.

Trayce Jackson-Davis will be moving into the starting center position for Golden State after a promising rookie season in which he was able to use his unique size to his advantage. Arguably the best of their up-and-coming players is forward Jonathan Kuminga , a forward who has shown glimpses of being an all-star level player.

2024-25 Golden State Warriors Full Rotation Roster Stephen Curry Guard Brandin Podziemski Guard Buddy Hield Guard De'Anthony Melton Guard Gary Payton Guard/Forward Moses Moody Guard/Forward Jonathan Kuminga Forward Kyle Anderson Forward Andrew Wiggins Forward Draymond Green Forward Kevon Looney Center Trayce Jackson-Davis Center

With this much improved roster and a rejuvenated Curry who is ready to be the leader he once was, there's a very good chance that the Golden State Warriors will be a real threat in the 2024-25 NBA Season. This could lead to an excellent playoff run and potentially even a fifth NBA Championship for the legend.

All statistics courtesy of FIBA Basketball and ESPN