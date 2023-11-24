Highlights Courtland Sutton has endured bad quarterback play and a lot of losing during his time with the Denver Broncos.

Despite fighting through injuries, Sutton has shown potential and has become an important part of the team's future.

With the hiring of coach Sean Payton and improved play from Russell Wilson, Sutton is looking like the star player he was in 2019 again.

Now in his sixth season, Courtland Sutton is one of the longest-tenured players on the Denver Broncos. And during that tenure, the talented wide receiver had to put up with a lot of bad quarterback play and a lot of losing.

Sutton has also had to fight through injury. And just because he might have been on the field and playing, it didn't mean he was truly recovered.

This offseason, the Broncos hired Sean Payton, hoping the coach could reverse the fortunes of quarterback Russell Wilson and the team in general. It didn't look like it at first, but over the past month or so the plan seems to be working as both Wilson and Sutton look rejuvenated.

A promising start

Courtland Sutton, born and raised in Texas, elected to play college football at Southern Methodist University. He barely played as a freshman, but was a regular as a sophomore, catching 49 passes. By his junior year, he was a star, recording 76 catches for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns. He opted to return for his senior season and again starred, making First-Team All-ACC.

Teams were impressed with what they saw from Sutton during the combine. He measured almost 6'4" and weighed in at 218 pounds. Despite his terrific size, the wide receiver still ran a 4.54 40-yard dash and looked strong with 18 bench press reps. The Denver Broncos liked what they saw and made Sutton the 40th pick in the 2018 Draft.

Sutton played in all 16 games as a rookie, starting nine of them, and quickly became a weapon for the Broncos. He gained 704 yards on 42 catches and reached the end zone four times. The Broncos were not a good team, finishing with a 6-10 record, but it was clear that the wideout was an important part of Denver's future.

The breakout year

Sutton had a strong season in 2018 with Case Keenum suiting up at quarterback for all 16 games. Things would get worse in 2019. An aging Joe Flacco started eight games for the team, with Drew Lock playing in five, and Brandon Allen starting the other three. Despite all the turnover at the quarterback position, Sutton had a major breakout year.

In Week 1, Sutton had a great game against the Oakland Raiders, catching seven balls for 120 yards. He was at it again during Week 4's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching six passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. And in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sutton hauled in four passes for 74 yards and two more scores.

Over the course of the 2019 season, Sutton would catch a total of 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. He was not named to the Pro Bowl at first but became an injury replacement for DeAndre Hopkins. Things were looking up for the young Bronco.

Dealing with injuries

Sutton would not play much at all during the 2020 season. He sat out Week 1 with an injury and in Week 2, he went down again after catching three passes for 66 yards. The Broncos got terrible news from the doctor: Sutton had torn his ACL and would be out for the entire season.

Sutton by Season 2019 2021 2022 Receptions 72 58 64 Yards 1,112 776 829 Touchdowns 6 2 2

After a year of healing and rehabbing, the wide receiver was ready for the start of the regular season. But he was seemingly still rusty, and catching passes from a combination of Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater didn't help. Sutton played in all 17 games and recorded 58 catches for 776 yards, but only two touchdowns.

It was expected that Sutton would get a big boost with Russell Wilson becoming his quarterback in 2022. Things only got incrementally better, however. The team was wildly dysfunctional and had issues scoring. Nathaniel Hackett, named the new head coach in the offseason, was fired following a 4-11 start. Starting and playing in 15 games, Sutton caught a total of 64 passes for 829 years. Getting into the end zone was, again, a problem as he only notched two touchdowns.

Looking like a star again

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson wasn't terrible in 2022 like some make it out to be. But it is certainly fair to say that he didn't play up to the standard the Broncos were expecting. And that affected Courtland Sutton as well. The Broncos gave up an awful lot to get Sean Payton, but they did so believing that he could fix the whole offense.

Things aren't perfect for the Broncos right now, but they are moving in the right direction. The team began the year 1-5, but have now won four in a row to get back to .500. Some of that is due to better coaching from Payton and better play from Russell Wilson. And some of it is because Sutton looks like the kind of player he was back in 2019.

Through ten games this season, Sutton has 45 catches for 499 yards and eight touchdowns. The last number is particularly impressive as Sutton only caught four TDs in the last two seasons combined. Sutton has reached pay dirt in five straight, and seven of his last eight. Only Tyreek Hill has more touchdown catches on the season. If Sutton is able to keep up this pace, he will finish the season with 76 grabs for 833 yards and 13 touchdowns, not to mention the positive impact it will have on the team.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

