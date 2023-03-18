Roy Keane had everyone in stitches with an anecdote about former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy during a live filming of The Overlap.

The Manchester United hero is widely regarded as the greatest captain in Premier League history.

Winner of seven league titles during his glittering 12 years at Old Trafford, Keane inspired all of those around him with countless talismanic performances.

The fiery Irishman expected 100 per cent effort from each and everyone of his teammates - both in matches and during training sessions. Anyone who fell below his standards soon knew about it.

It’s fair to say that Keane made Sir Alex Ferguson’s job a lot more straightforward from 1993 up until the legendary midfielder’s unceremonious exit in November 2005 following a bust-up with the manager he’d served so well.

Eighteen years later and Keane and Ferguson are yet to bury the hatchet, which is a crying shame considering what they managed to achieve together.

Keane’s most formidable opponent - in the Premier League, at least - was, of course, former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, during a filming of The Overlap, praised both for their footballing ability - which sometimes goes overlooked these days.

“Roy was a brilliant passer of the ball,” Carragher said, “and everything went through him from the back four.

“So in terms of beating Manchester United it wouldn’t be a case of let’s have a fight, let’s do a bad tackle - things like that. It would almost be like ‘stop him getting the ball’. Stop Manchester United playing.”

What did Roy Keane say about Danny Murphy?

Keane, looking increasingly uncomfortable with Carragher’s praise, then decided - for some reason - to go all in on poor old Murphy.

“Do you know who had a go at me one time at Old Trafford?”

With the audience waiting to hear his answer, a bemused Keane revealed: “Danny Murphy.”

Keane added: “He’s shouting his mouth off. F***ing Danny Murphy!

“I was in shock. I was like: ‘Relax yourself’.

“He was like *yap* *yap* *yap* and whatever.

“F***ing idiot! Danny f***ing Murphy. Jesus Christ.”

Watch the clip here:

Classic Keane. The man truly doesn’t give a damn.

All these years later and he’s still incredulous that Murphy - who, by the way, wasn’t a bad midfielder by any means - had the gall to kick off at him during a match at Old Trafford.

Not even Murphy’s former teammate Carragher could resist laughing.