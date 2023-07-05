A former WWE Superstar is still under contract, with a specific clause meaning he can’t appear on AEW TV.

WWE releases are unfortunately quite commonplace in the modern day. While there hasn’t been many in recent months, they were quite frequent in both 2020 and 2021.

Of course, these were years in which WWE suffered through the pandemic, causing the company to let people go for financial reasons, but the point remains that it’s never nice to see someone let go.

Though, since Triple H took over as WWE’s Chief Content Officer last summer, the opposite process has occurred. While many were used to frequent blocks of employees being laid off, July and August of 2022 ushered in an era of returning stars.

Stars such as Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Bronson Reed walked back through WWE’s doors almost a year ago and have re-established themselves on the roster. People began re-emerging in the company who weren’t going to be used as an in-ring talent, too.

As online fans may know, Xavier Woods has a highly popular and successful YouTube channel which involves playing video games with fellow wrestling stars. Initially, he invites WWE contracted performers onto his platform, though, of course, when those who his YouTube audience have become accustomed to get released, it can present a tricky situation for the New Day member.

Adam Cole and Cesaro are among those who became known for appearing on Woods’ channel, both of who are now in AEW and had to limit their appearances on the channel. However, it was especially difficult when WWE released Tyler Breeze on June 25, 2021.

Known as ‘Prince Pretty’ in both WWE and on the UpUpDownDown YouTube platform, Breeze was a constant alongside Woods and acted as a ‘GM’ across many wrestling games in videos on the channel.

Luckily, Prince Pretty has been able to continue featuring in YouTube content and we now know more about his current status and whether it’s possible for him to show up elsewhere despite his connections to WWE stars online.

Is Tyler Breeze still under WWE contract?

Now, per Fightful Select, it’s been revealed that Tyler Breeze is contracted to WWE, specifically to UpUpDownDown. While he’s freely able to appear on YouTube, there is a specific clause in his deal that means he can’t make any appearances on AEW TV, blocking him from making a move we’ve seen so many others complete over the last four years.

“Tyler Breeze has been under contract w/WWE for quite some time, specifically tied to the UpUpDownDown brand. The deal does prevent Breeze from appearing on any AEW programming, according to a WWE source.”

Also, Breeze is working as a trainer at the WWE Performance Centre and helps out at Flatbacks wrestling school, having trained fellow YouTuber Chris Denker as part of a YouTube documentary.

It seems as if Tyler isn’t banned from taking bookings outside of Tony Khan’s company, as the now 35-year-old has been announced for the upcoming Prestige Wrestling show on the 1st of September, marking his first in-ring appearance away from WWE since his release two years ago.