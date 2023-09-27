Highlights Matt Riddle's release from WWE was not a surprise, given his history of controversies and behavioral problems that hindered his career.

Booker T questioned whether other major wrestling companies, such as AEW, would be willing to take a chance on Riddle due to the baggage he brings with him.

Riddle's past issues could have a negative impact on the backstage environment if he is allowed to get away with bad behavior, according to Booker T.

37-year-old Matt Riddle was among the vast amount of WWE releases last week following the company's merger with the UFC, and in the eyes of many fans, was the most surprising dismissal.

Riddle, who is also a former UFC fighter, was let go after a seemingly endless list of controversies over the past few years, mostly surrounding his 'turbulent' personal life which has ultimately proved to hold his career back.

It now remains to be seen if any major wrestling companies, such as AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling or IMPACT Wrestling, would be willing to take a chance on Riddle with the obvious baggage he brings to the table.

What has Booker T said about Matt Riddle's WWE release?

As always, Booker T's latest podcast turned out to be very informative and as interesting as ever. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer talked about a number of ongoing subjects and goings-on in the world of professional wrestling, but it was inevitable that Riddle would become a topic of conversation.

Booker and Brad begin talking about Riddle's release at around the 35-minute mark and open up by saying that neither of them are shocked or surprised about Riddle being let go by WWE, with the former United States Champion being seen as a liability by Triple H and co.

I'm not shocked or surprised that this happened [Riddle's firing] because I've said it many times, if you put yourself in a position for something to happen, nine times out of ten it's going to happen. I think that's just what happened with Riddle. I wish no ill will on anyone as far as losing their job, but for someone like Riddle, who's had several opportunities and several things happen, to where a lot of guys would have got released a long time ago for the exact same reasons.

Booker also questioned whether a big company such as AEW would even be willing to take a chance on Riddle considering his history of issues and noted that his behavioral problems could cause somewhat of a chain reaction of bad behaviour backstage in Tony Khan's if he was seen as getting away with it, as he did working for Triple H for some time.

"A lot of people are saying he could go to AEW, if that's what AEW wants, they want to deal with that sort of baggage and having turmoil, because one guy is doing it and nothing's happening, then another guy doing something, I think he [Riddle] has just put himself in a really awkward position, he's put himself in a bad light." - Booker T on 'Hall of Fame' Podcast.

Name Matt Riddle Date of Birth January 14, 1986 (age 37) Height 6ft 2" Weight 216lbs Trained By Monster Factory Debut February 7, 2015 Titles Won 1x United States Championship, 2x Raw Tag Team Championship & 1x NXT Tag Team Championship

What is next for Matt Riddle?

Matt Riddle has yet to comment on his future following his widely publicised WWE departure. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that there have been talks from 'at least one' MMA promotion about signing Riddle to return to the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Booker T is not the only WWE legend to speculate on the future of Matt Riddle. Bubba Ray Dudley and Mark Henry recently appeared on an episode of 'Busted Open Radio' and appeared to echo the former World Champion's sentiments about a big promotion such as AEW potentially not wanting to take the risk on Riddle given his history of past issues.

Mark Henry, who works in a backstage capacity for the company, noted that if he was in Riddle's position, he would go to wrestle in Japan whereas Bubba Ray noted that any company that cares about its perception would likely not be willing to give the former WWE Superstar a chance.

UFC President Dana White has also been silent on Riddle's release as of this writing, but has a storied history with the former MMA star after also firing the 37-year-old from the company many years ago. It is unlikely that White would ever let him compete in the UFC again.

Regardless of his controversial past, Riddle remains one of the top free agents in professional wrestling right now, so it will be interesting to see what decisions he makes next in regard to his in-ring future.

