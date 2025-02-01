Manchester United have finalised the signing of Arsenal talent, Ayden Heaven, with his medical now completed, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old is set to follow in the footsteps of former Hale End star, Chido Obi-Martin, who departed from the Arsenal academy to join Manchester United in October 2024.

INEOS have been hard at work to put their long-term vision into action, which has involved a number of youth prospects joining the ranks at the club, including left-backs, Diego Leon and Patrick Dorgu. The Paraguayan will complete his £3 million move next summer, while the Dane is set to be announced as the club's first winter signing very soon.

Heaven Completes Medical Ahead of Man Utd Move

The Red Devils have snatched another Arsenal youngster

Heaven, dubbed "remarkable" by former boss, Mikel Arteta, has taken to social media to bid farewell to Gunners fans, and his transfer is set to be announced soon. In his message, he said:

"As the time has come for me to move on, I wanted to say how grateful I am to the good people at Arsenal who supported me during my time with the club. "As a North London boy, I lived the dream of training and playing at Hale End and London Colney, as well as making my professional debut in the League Cup. "A big thank you too to Arsenal fans."

According to The Standard journalist, Simon Collings, the transfer fee is thought to exceed £1 million, and Heaven is set to put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford, potentially increasing to five-and-a-half years, as a "first-team signing".

The Englishman made his senior Arsenal debut earlier this season, coming on as a substitute for 10 minutes against Preston in the EFL Cup. He was regularly involved in pre-season outings as well, most notably, impressing after bouncing back from a mistake against Manchester United back in July 2024.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim and co are still reluctant to shut the door on further incomings, and have reportedly been sounding out the prospect of signing a new forward, though this would hinge on the potential departures of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford, as per Fabrizio Romano exclusively on GIVEMESPORT.

