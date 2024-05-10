Highlights Jimmy Johnson was a long-time member of the 49ers, and a gentle and respected player.

Johnson had a standout career with both offensive and defensive roles.

Johnson received numerous accolades and had his number retired by the 49ers.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, NFL Hall of Famer and former San Francisco 49ers defensive back, Jimmy Johnson, passed away at the age of 86. He was an all-time great who had a large impact on the field throughout his impressive career.

Johnson deserves to be remembered and as the greats of the game pass on, it is important to look at their careers and give them the respect they deserve. Johnson was a 49er through and through and will be remembered as such as his number 37 will live on forever in San Franisco's Ring of Honor.

49ers Mourn the Loss of a Legend

Johnson spent his entire career in San Francisco

Johnson had a long career, especially for the era he played in. His career spanned from 1961 to 1976 and from the day he was drafted as the sixth-overall pick out of UCLA to the day he retired, he remained a 49er. After the news of Johnson's passing, the 49ers released the following statement:

The 49ers family is deeply saddened by the passing of one of the NFL's all-time greats, Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy embodied the essence of what it meant to be a 49er. He was the ultimate gentleman and will be remembered for his humility, kindness and loveable demeanor. We send our condolences to his wife Gisela and his entire family at this difficult time.

As the 49ers and everyone else around the league mourns his passing, it is important to honor Johnson's memory for those who were able to see him play and for those who only have seen his old highlight reels.

Not only did he have a Hall-of-Fame career, but he also was so important to the 49ers organization that his number 37 was retired by the team in 1977, only a year after he retired from the game.

Jimmy Johnson's Legendary Career

He will always be known as a defensive back, but he did have a brief stint at wide receiver

Johnson's career was impressive, to say the least. He was drafted sixth overall in the 1961 NFL Draft by the 49ers, and he was also drafted by the then San Diego Chargers in the fourth round of the AFL Draft. Johnson decided San Francisco was the better team and an opportunity for him, which turned out pretty well considering he spent 16 seasons with the team.

Jimmy Johnson's Career Statistics Interceptions 47 Interception Return Yards 615 Interceptions Returned for Touchdown 2 Fumble Recoveries 7

In his 16 seasons, Johnson spent 15 on the defensive side of the ball, but in 1962, he made the switch to receiver for one season. As a receiver, he caught 34 passes for 626 yards and four touchdowns and, at the time, held the team record for the longest scoring pass of 80 yards.

In 1963, he did return to the defensive side of the ball, but it is amazing that he was able to make that switch so early in his career and go right back to defense the following season.

Jimmy Johnson's Accolades

He deserved every honor thrown his way

With such a long and prolific career in the NFL, Johnson earned and deserved all of his accolades. During his career, he was a four-time First-Team All-Pro as well as a four-time Second-Team All-Pro. He was also selected for the Pro Bowl five times in his career, and in 1972, he received the George Halas Award for courageous play.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Jimmy Johnson is second to Ronnie Lott for most interceptions in 49ers history (47) and second to Jerry Rice for most games played in 49ers history (213).

In 1977, soon after he retired the season prior, Johnson's jersey (No. 37) was retired during halftime of a Monday night game at Candlestick Park in 1977 by the 49ers, which shows just how much they valued his time and effort as a part of their organization.

In 1980, Johnson was named as one of the first-string cornerbacks of the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team and 14 years later, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Finally, in 2009, he was also inducted into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame as well. Overall, Jimmy Johnson was incredibly respected by players, coaches, and sports writers alike. He will be genuinely missed.

