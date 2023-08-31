Liverpool have had mixed fortunes when it comes to signings. On the one hand, acquiring the services of Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Mohamed Salah will go down as some of the best transfers in Premier League history. Yet, conversely, the decision to sign Rickie Lambert, Andy Carroll and Mario Balotelli remain pretty head-scratching to this day.

But while Liverpool have had a crazy time in the transfer market over the years, nothing will ever compare to them being linked to a player who wasn't actually real. Yes, you have read that correctly. Back in 1999, multiple news outlets in the UK published 'exclusives' detailing how the Reds were set to spend a big-money fee on a talented French left-back. In reality, this allegedly talented defender turned out to be a character from a fictional TV show.

At this point, you're probably wondering how on earth one of the biggest football clubs on the planet could be taken to be such fools. Many people might be familiar with the infamous Ali Dia transfer saga - but at least in that case, Dia was actually a real footballer of sorts – albeit not a very good one and certainly not George Weah's cousin as he claimed. So in many ways, this case is even more farcical than Graeme Souness signing a former Blyth Spartans player, especially when you consider the original rumour stemmed from an Arsenal fan forum. Here's the story in full.

How Liverpool almost signed a fictional player

In November 1999, messages on an Arsenal messageboard began to circulate that Liverpool were in prime position to land exciting Monaco left-back Didier Baptiste. Capped by the French U21s, Baptiste was supposedly in high demand and the alleged fee of £3.5 million was considered a steal. Not that this should be an excuse, but back in these times, there was no such thing as Wikipedia and YouTube was still years away from being invented. So, remarkably, several established UK news outlets reported the news, including the News of the World, The Times and The Guardian.

Soon, it became the main news on Liverpoll's ClubCall service, a rumour hotline that cost 60p per minute, while newspapers continued their reporting on Baptiste - even claiming to have 'exclusives' on the player. Journalist Mike Dunn of the News of the World wrote: "We think Didier Baptiste would be an ideal addition to Liverpool's back four. He's a really attractive player and you will be seeing a lot more of him in the News of the World." As you can probably guess, this was not the case. Even more unbelievably, The Times produced a follow-up to this story – stressing that Liverpool were overpaying for the youngster and he was actually worth no more than £1m. That's an understatement, to say the least.

According to These Football Times, the CV invented for Baptiste was thought to be so convincing, that even then Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier was impressed. Yet, unlike a large number of journalists in the British media, Houllier quickly realised it was a hoax and settled for signing Jari Litmanen instead.

Who actually was Baptiste, though, if not a real person? Believe it or not, the make-believe left-back was actually part of the football soap opera programme Dream Team – which aired on Sky for 10 seasons. During the show, Baptiste was in talks with the fictional Harchester United, though there was also interest “from a big club managed by a Frenchman”. When asked if that club was Liverpool or Arsenal, he simply gave a smile. Spoiler alert - he ended up signing for Harchester in the end.

It's unclear when journalists eventually clocked that they'd been completely had on. Maybe it was when a spokesperson for the hit Sky show admitted: “We were as amazed as anyone to see this story in the papers. We can only assume someone saw the show and thought it was genuine.” Or perhaps it was the failure to find any existing footage of the left-back lining up for Monaco or indeed the French U21s. Either way, we'd have absolutely loved to be a fly on the wall when they all found out.

What was Dream Team?

Dream Team was a British sports drama TV series that aired on Sky from 1997-2007. The premise of the show centred around the on and off-field affairs of the fictional Harchester United and some of the storylines were pretty outrageous. For starters - the character death toll was stupidly high, which doesn't really make sense, considering it was a soap opera about a football team.

Some of the most outlandish storylines included a striker being shot by a sniper after winning the FA Cup, a fan being brought onto the pitch to play during a game, (though admittedly Harry Redknapp did do this once) and later becoming a Premier League star, as well as a goalkeeper in gambling debt holding the entire team hostage before being killed by a SWAT team.

VIDEO: Dream Team most tragic moments

In total, there were 419 episodes of the show, with Harchester winning the FA Cup in the final series. However, with declining viewing figures and repetitive storylines, Sky axed the show after 10 seasons. To this day, though, it maintains a cult following and it's safe to say there'll probably never be a programme like it ever again.

In terms of Bapiste's story arc, the Frenchman snubbed both the Gunners and the Reds to sign for the mighty Harchester and made 44 appearances in total. He scored five goals during his spell, but his time at the club came to a shocking end after he was discovered to have match-fixed a game at the end of the season. The defender missed a penalty on purpose to try and get Harchester relegated, though luckily they survived anyway thanks to the good old powers of plot armour.

Perhaps it was this match-fixing scandal that eventually persuaded Liverpool not to sign the young left-back. After all, they did have Djimi Traore anyway.