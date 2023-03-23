The world's first official Formula 1 Exhibition has been opened in Madrid, Spain with items such as the survival cell that protected Romain Grosjean in his fiery crash in Bahrain and the AlphaTauri car that took Pierre Gasly to victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

The sport has enjoyed phenomenal growth in recent years and the increase in popularity has seen a number of new F1 venues open up to try and bring the action of the top table of motorsport to fans.

F1 Arcade opened up in London late last year, of course, with more locations expected to have similar venues and now the capital of Spain can boast to host the first-of-its-kind F1 Exhibition, with the IFEMA MADRID housing what's on show.

There are some great, and fascinating, pieces to take a closer look at, and perhaps the headline item is what remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas car from his frightening crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Frenchman plunged into the crash barriers at well over 130mph and the force of the impact saw his car split into two and burst into flames, with the cockpit suspended between a gap in the Armco.

Incredibly, he remained conscious throughout the impact and was able to escape the inferno with just burns when many were naturally fearing the worst.

Huge testament to the safety advancements that have been made in the sport in recent years, then, and the remaining structure can now be viewed in Madrid:

Speaking about the Exhibition, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said:

“I am delighted to be here in Madrid to officially open this spectacular Exhibition. I am particularly excited that our passionate Spanish fans will have the opportunity to first experience this breathtaking show. I am grateful to everyone who has helped capture the heart and soul of the sport we all love in this Exhibition. It celebrates Formula 1’s history in such innovative and engaging ways - I know our fans around the world will love it!”

Timothy Harvey, Lead Curator and Producer of Formula 1 Exhibition said:

“I am so pleased this day is finally here. The concept for this Exhibition was first discussed in 2017, so it’s been a long - but incredible - journey. To map out the history of the sport I love has been one of the biggest honours of my life. Building something like this is a huge undertaking and I would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard and contributed their time to make it the incredible show it is today. I hope people enjoy experiencing it as much as we have enjoyed creating it.”

The Formula 1® Exhibition is open at IFEMA Madrid from March 24 and will run for several months. Tickets are available from €19.99 and can be purchased here.