Highlights Renato Moicano is on a hot streak as he's won two MMA fights in 2024, and a jiujitsu match Wednesday in Las Vegas.

He then maximized his time on the mic by calling out Paddy Pimblett and Ryan Garcia.

To GIVEMESPORT backstage, Moicano explained the rivalries with those fighters.

Renato Moicano won a jiu-jitsu match Wednesday at UFC HQ and then scorched the Earth during epic call-outs of both a fellow UFC fighter in Paddy Pimblett, and a pay-per-view boxing star in Ryan Garcia.

The 34-year-old Brazilian has been on a tear since losing by decision to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272 in 2022 because he has, since then, won three fights in a row. In 2024 alone, he out-pointed Drew Dober in February before beating Jalin Turner by second-round knockout at UFC 300 two months later. Now, mid-May — five weeks after his thumping MMA win — he's scored another victory, albeit in a jiujitsu match against Cristian Guzman during the Fight Pass Invitational 7 event at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Moicano maximized his time on the mic, together with a backstage interview involving GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, by calling for dream opponents and dream fights.

What Moicano Said on The Mic

Moicano called for fights against Paddy Pimblett and Ryan Garcia

Paddy Pimblett

"What's up, Vegas! Let's go," Moicano shouted at the event GIVEMESPORT attended in Las Vegas.

"I love this s***. No disrespect for Cristian Guzman but I am a UFC fighter and top-10 lightweight and today I was doing grappling. Next fight I want boxing, that little dirty Ryan Garcia. If I go to boxing I am going to f*** you up. Paddy Pimblett, easy money, let's go."

Watch the post-fight interview right here:

Though UFC boss Dana White attended the event, Moicano told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters that he did not see him in the front row.

"I didn't see Dana, unfortunately. Otherwise I'd say, Hey, Dana, give me Paddy Pimblett. Easy money."

Moicano Called Pimblett 'Easy Money'

He also blasted Garcia for testing positive for banned substances

"I want to fight at the Manchester card, I don't know if it's possible or if Paddy Pimblett has an opponent or not," said Moicano. "I know he's agreed to fight me. We have been talking s*** to each other, back and forth. So I think that's the fight to make."

On Garcia, he said: "I think he's a genius … or a crack-head. Maybe both. Maybe he's very dumb, or very smart. I'm trying to figure this out. He did a great job promoting his last fight [against Devin Haney."

To GIVEMESPORT, Moicano later added that he does not have much time for Garcia, due to his recent positive test results for banned substances.

"He popped by steroids. I don't like people who took steroids. I've been competing since I was 11 … imagine I spent my whole life being clean and some mother f***** takes some s*** to beat you. If you get money, get crazy, take stuff to get an advantage. I don't like that."

It is unclear when Moicano will return to the grappling mats for another jiujitsu match, but he said he was keen to compete on UFC Fight Pass once again. Considering his comments on Pimblett and Garcia, it seems he'd much prefer a fight in an Octagon, or a ring, though.