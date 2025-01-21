Despite being originally scheduled to take on No.9-ranked UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush at UFC 311, Renato Moicano instead found himself in the main event of the pay-per-view, in a title fight against the pound-for-pound best fighter in MMA, Islam Makhachev. The Brazilian may have only lasted just over four minutes against Makhachev but considering it was a huge step-up in competition, and the lights were brighter than ever, there was not much for him to lose.

Makhachev has been known for his unbelievable strength and insanely tight grip on his choke submissions throughout his MMA career which makes it not very surprising that Moicano tapped quickly, however, 'Money's' lightweight rival, Paddy Pimblett believes that he tapped too quickly and criticised his performance at UFC 311. Following the Scouser's criticism of his performance, Moicano has issued a fiery response.

Renato Moicano Fires Back at Paddy Pimblett

The Scouser had heavy criticism for Moicano's showing at UFC 311 against Islam Makhachev

Despite Renato Moicano having to step in against the pound-for-pound best fighter in MMA and reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev on just a day's notice, Paddy Pimblett still believes that the Brazilian's performance was poor and has criticised him for tapping quickly. Pimblett and Moicano have had their fair share of back-and-forths over the last few months and Pimblett's reaction to the end of his fight against Makhachev may have just escalated their once-friendly feud.

Check out the clip below taken from Pimblett's YouTube channel:

Moicano appeared on 'The Ariel Helwani Show' on Monday the 20th of January and issued a fiery response to 'The Baddy' after he criticised his performance.

“Paddy Pimblett, easy money. He’s talking a lot of s***, book that fight already. I’m going to make him pay for saying that. That’s what drives me crazy, he’s never got a fight on short notice and I fought the pound-for-pound (number one) on one day, and he’s still talking s***. Who has this guy beat in the UFC?"

Renato Moicano Wants to Fight Paddy Pimblett in Brazil

Moicano has pitched for him and Pimblett to face off in Brazil in April or May

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett have been building towards a fight for many months now and it seems that the bout could be around the corner. Speaking once again on 'The Ariel Helwani Show', the Brazilian revealed that he has heard rumblings that the UFC are heading to Brazil in either April or May and he has pitched him vs 'The Baddy' for the main event of the show.

"I know the UFC is going back in April or May to Brazil, and I want that main event against Paddy Pimblett.”

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett's professional MMA records (as of 21/01/25) Renato Moicano Paddy Pimblett Fights 27 25 Wins 20 22 Losses 6 3 Draws 1 0