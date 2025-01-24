Renato Moicano has revealed that he earned a whopping payday for his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. Despite defeat in the first round to the lightweight champion, the Brazilian received a major boost to his bank balance by stepping in to replace the expected contender Arman Tsarukyan at the last minute after he pulled out of the bout with a back injury just one day before the fight.

Moicano had been originally scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush, but was hastily switched to the main event at short notice. The move certainly paid off for the former, with the 35-year-old Brazilian telling the listeners on his podcast that he earned over $950,000 for the fight.

“I got a nice cheque,” said Moicano, before his co-host Gilbert Burns asked if it was $950,000 and the Brazilian replied with: “Over.”

Moicano also explained that the organisers of the bout sold more pay-per-view tickets after it was announced that he would replace Tsarukyan, saying: “Somebody told me that after Arman pulled out, [UFC] sold even more pay-per-views because everyone was excited. Of course, it was something different, right? You don’t see that many times."

