Renato Moicano took a massive step towards the top 10 of the UFC lightweight division on Saturday night when he dominated home favourite Benoit Saint-Denis in the main event of UFC Paris. His performance was made all the more impressive by the fact that he sustained a gruesome shoulder injury during the contest.

The 35-year-old revealed on social media after the bout that he suffered a broken shoulder, with the Brazilian posting an x-ray of the injury to his fans on the platform. Moicano had been having problems with his right shoulder in the weeks leading up to the event, but did not want to pull out of the fight as he could not surrender a main event spot on a UFC card.

The issue was obvious to viewers watching the contest at the Accor Arena on television, with many pointing out that Moicano had a very obvious issue with his shoulder during the main event. If he was worried about his body holding up, Moicano didn't let it show in the early stages as he delivered a dominant first round performance to leave his opponent bloody and battered as he returned to his corner.

The Brazilian faded noticeably in the second round, however, perhaps due to the toll that the contest had taken on his body. Although Saint-Denis managed to win the round, he wouldn't be allowed to come out for the third round because of the damage he had sustained, with Moicano being awarded a TKO victory via a doctor's stoppage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Renato Moicano is now 7-1 in his last eight UFC contests.

Moicano Showed his Toughness at UFC Paris - and Now Wants a Showdown With Paddy Pimblett

A huge lightweight fight could be set for 2025

Per Bloody Elbow, a broken shoulder can take up to 12 weeks to heal, meaning that Moicano won't be back in the Octagon until 2025, despite his insistence on fighting again as soon as possible. When he is cleared to compete, though, he has his sights set on clashes with Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker. He declared after the fight:

"Next I want easy money. Paddy Pimblett, easy money. Dan Hooker, easy money. Don’t come up with bulls**** fights. Don’t come up with guys that are tough".

Pimblett currently sits 15th in the UFC lightweight rankings, while Hooker sits 10 places higher in fifth. Moicano himself is ranked 11th, but will almost certainly crack the top 10 next week following his win on foreign soil.

Renato Moicano's professional MMA record (as of 29/09/24) 26 fights 20 wins 5 losses By knockout 2 2 By submission 10 4 By decision 8 0 Draws 1

He openly questioned whether Hooker was deserving of a place in the top five when he spoke to reporters after the fight. Asking how the New Zealand native managed to get into such a position, Moicano suggested that his rival had been given assistance in achieving his lofty ranking, suggesting he had been 'placed there' like a turtle in a tree. "How did he get there? He didn't climb there, he was placed there."

Moicano is on a four-fight win streak since his loss to Rafael Dos Anjos back in March 2022, and a win over Hooker would, in theory, be more beneficial to him than a victory over Pimblett. However, the charismatic Brit has star power that few others in the division can match and that fight would likely attract plenty of eyeballs if it were to happen.