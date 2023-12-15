Highlights Rennes were denied a late equaliser in their Europa League match against Villarreal due to a little-known rule.

Commentators and Rennes' manager were baffled by the decision, not being aware of this particular rule.

The disallowed goal has significant implications for Rennes, who will now have to play in the last 32 instead of receiving a bye to the last 16. They will be seeded for the draw, where they could potentially face strong teams like AC Milan and Benfica.

Rennes were denied a dramatic 101st minute equaliser against Villarreal in bizarre circumstances on Thursday evening. Rennes went into the game top of their Europa League group and having already qualified for the knockout rounds. They needed to pick up at least a point at Roazhon Park to ensure they finished top of their group and a bye to the last 16.

It was the Spanish side who had the advantage in the dying embers of the game, with Dani Parejo's 80th minute goal looking as if it would make Villarreal Group F winners and condemn Rennes to a second-placed finish. However, Rennes kept pushing and, in the 11th minute of stoppage-time, they thought they had scored a vital equaliser.

Julien Stéphan's side were given a free-kick just outside of the box. Enzo le Fee stood over the ball and his curled effort cannoned off the post and it looked as if their hopes of a late equaliser had been extinguished.

However, the ball bounced straight back to Le Fee, and seconds later the ball fell kindly to Lorenz Assignon who expertly smashed the ball beyond the hapless Pepe Reina. The goal sparked scenes of jubilance inside the stadium but joy quickly turned to anger and confusion as the goal was ruled out following VAR's intervention. Watch the moment below...

VIDEO: Rennes have late equaliser vs Villarreal ruled out by VAR

Why Rennes' goal was not allowed to stand

By the letter of the law, the officials made the right decision

Sam Matterface was commentating on the match for TNT Sports and he had no idea why the goal was disallowed. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the game, he said he was 'still baffled' by the decision.

So, why was it ruled out? The laws of the game state, per BBC Sport: 'If, after the ball is in play, the kicker touches the ball again before it has touched another player an indirect free-kick is awarded.'

While Villarreal's players attempted to play the ball after it had rebounded back off the post, none of them managed to make contact and the first player to touch it after the free-kick was in fact Le Fee, the taker of the set-piece taker. Thus, the goal was rightly ruled out. Credit to the officials for spotting the infringement and making what was a fantastic decision.

Rennes' manager, Stéphan, revealed after the game he had absolutely no idea the rule existed. He said, per talkSPORT:

"I also learned it at the time. To be very honest, I didn't know. I knew the penalty rule. I didn't think it existed on a free kick. It’s an emotional rollercoaster. We said to ourselves that there was finally a moment to reward our efforts. And then it's all over.”

The disallowed goal has huge implications for Rennes

Rennes will be in the hat for the last 32 draw

Villarreal will now have a bye to the last 16, while Rennes will be forced to play in the last 32. Rennes will be seeded for the draw, which takes place on Monday, 18 December (13:00 GMT) at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Rennes will face off against one of the teams that dropped down to the competition after finishing third in their Champions League group. Among the teams they could face are AC Milan, Benfica and Galatasaray.