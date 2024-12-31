Rennes star Azor Matusiwa is confident that his side can move into contention for a European qualification berth during the second half of the Ligue 1 campaign as head coach Jorge Sampaoli has wasted no time in making his mark at Roazhon Park, while links to Liverpool have given him further fire to maintain his productive form.

The defensive midfielder is approaching 12 months with Les Rouge et Noirs, having made the move from domestic rivals Stade Reims in January 2024, but his current employers headed into the winter break sitting just four points clear of the relegation play-off spot and having already contended with a managerial change.

Sampaoli, who led Chile to Copa America glory in 2015 and has bossed the likes of eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi thanks to a spell in charge of Argentina, was appointed as Julien Stephan's successor in November and has quickly made Matusiwa an integral part of his plans.

Sampaoli Giving Matusiwa Further Confidence

Tactician has made instant impact since heading to Roazhon Park

Although Rennes are playing catch-up in their pursuit of European qualification due to an underwhelming start to the campaign, Matusiwa does not regret his decision to move into new surroundings halfway through last term and has been relishing the challenge of trying to make an instant impression following Sampaoli's arrival in the dugout.

The 26-year-old grabbed an assist as Les Rouge et Noirs ended 2024 with a 4-1 victory over a Bordeaux side boasting former West Ham United and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll in the fifth round of the Coupe de France last week, resulting in them preparing to face Nice on January 3 having recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Matusiwa found it tough adjusting to life at Roazhon Park close to 12 months ago, but he is pleased to have made himself one of the first names on the team sheet and is overjoyed that the hierarchy's decision to replace Stephan with Sampaoli has paid off as they aim to put pressure on the sides above them.

"It was a little bit difficult at the start of my Rennes career because I joined in the winter," said the Dutchman, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of Ligue 1. "We had a good season, so it was tough to get into the starting line-up when I came here to be a starter. But I found a place in the team and started playing better.

"I had a good time at Reims, and it was not a perfect moment to leave the club because it was midway through the season. But Rennes came in with really good goals. I know the club, and they have played in Europe over the last few years, which was an important part of my decision.

"They were also doing well in the league and, to be honest, they are a bigger club than Reims. After a lot of thinking, I made the decision to come here. It was not an easy decision, and they know that, but I’m happy."

"To be honest, we went through a difficult period before the managerial change earlier this season. We weren’t playing well and lost a lot of games, so it wasn’t a surprise that there was a change. We have a new head coach and I think he is good. The way we play is now clear, including the way we defend, and it gives us more confidence because we know what he is asking of us.

"I hope we continue how we are doing right now because if we do, we will grab a lot of points. The most important thing, from my point of view, is that he is very clear. We needed that because we have a very young group of players without a lot of experience, and it is going well so far."

Defensive midfielder gained interest from Merseyside in summer

Despite finding it difficult to secure regular starts during the early stages of his Rennes career, it appears that Matusiwa quickly made an impression on Liverpool boss Arne Slot as he was linked with a move to Anfield when the Merseyside giants were desperately searching for a new defensive midfielder in the summer.

Attempts to land Martin Zubimendi from boyhood club Real Sociedad did not pay off, and Federico Chiesa proved to be the only outfield addition to the squad prior to the transfer window slamming shut, but the former Feyenoord chief was unable to bolster his options in the middle of the park as he put plans in place to build on Jurgen Klopp's successful reign.

A lack of movement has not impacted Liverpool, with them heading into 2025 sitting at the Premier League summit and also leading the way in the new-look Champions League table, and Matusiwa is flattered to have been on their radar despite refusing to allow the interest to turn his head away from Rennes.

"To be honest, I didn't know about any links to Liverpool and you are the first person who has told me this," admitted the ex-Groningen man. "If it's true, of course, that is nice. It means that I am doing a good job at Rennes and that is how I have to continue for the rest of the season.

"I need to carry on helping the team and then maybe something great will come in the future, but I’m not looking at anything like that right now. Of course, it’s an honour if you get linked with a club like Liverpool."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Azor Matusiwa won six ground duels and made four clearances during Rennes' 2-0 victory over Angers in his latest Ligue 1 appearance

Matusiwa Developed Alongside Ajax Talents

Dutchman earned his stripes in infamous academy system

Matusiwa has come a long way since being handed his first opportunity in senior action under former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag at Eredivisie heavyweights Ajax, where he came through the system alongside a host of household names before starting a 2-1 win over Excelsior in May 2018.

That proved to be the tough tackler's solitary appearance for the Amsterdam-based giants, with him heading out on loan to De Graafschap before sealing a permanent exit from the Johan Cruyff Arena in 2019, when it became clear that his first-team chances would be limited if he refused to move onto pastures new.

Although Matusiwa would have welcomed an upturn in game time at Ajax, he looks back on his time on the club's books with great fondness and is adamant the early stages of his career under the tutelage of Ten Hag gave him the confidence to test himself away from his homeland.

"Coming through the Ajax academy was a very nice experience," added the former Netherlands under-21 international. "I was there for seven or eight years in the youth teams. To be honest, Ajax is not the same now as in the past, but I played with a lot of big players after I joined the first-team.

"I played with Andre Onana, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Donny van de Beek and Frenkie de Jong. It was good for me because I learned a lot from them. They helped me a lot. For a young player, if you can train with players of that calibre, it helps your level get higher. I had a nice time there."

"Erik ten Hag is a really good coach as well. He is a workaholic and does everything to get good results. He was a very busy man, always at the club trying to improve the team and himself. For me, it was not a surprise when Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019. He was very clear with his ideas and knew how to engage with players."

Related 12 Greatest British Players in Ligue 1 History (Ranked) A number of British players have played in Ligue 1 with varying degrees of success.

Ten Hag Sacking Did Not Come as Big Shock

Matusiwa felt Manchester United dismissal could have come sooner

Ten Hag reached a new low point in his managerial career when he was sacked by Manchester United in October, with a late 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United being the final nail in the coffin just a matter of months after minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe took advantage of the opportunity to trigger a 12-month contract extension.

The INEOS chief executive's decision to keep the Dutchman at the Old Trafford helm came in the aftermath of leading the Red Devils to FA Cup glory, having also won the Carabao Cup a season earlier, but the Premier League giants' struggles have continued under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

A 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United earlier this week means that Manchester United are going into 2025 sitting just seven points clear of the relegation zone - a far cry from what supporters were used to under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson - and Matusiwa is surprised that Ten Hag was still in charge at the start of the season.

"It was unfortunate for him to get sacked by Manchester United, but it wasn’t something that came out of nowhere because the results were not that good and he was in charge of a very big club," concedes the Rennes fan favourite. "The expectations are very high and, to be honest, I think everybody was thinking that he should have left a little bit earlier.

"I was happy for him that he didn’t get fired, but I think it was just a matter of time because everybody was speaking about him being under pressure towards the end. To be honest, I was surprised when they extended his contract. I thought that would lead to them giving him more time to create a team because he previously showed he could, but it was too much in the end.”

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 31/12/2024