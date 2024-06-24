Highlights England needs to address their midfield issues for EURO 2024 to progress.

Conor Gallagher has emerged as a potential solution due to his energy and natural midfield role.

Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton offer additional midfield options with energy and dynamism.

England's number one problem early into EURO 2024 is their midfield blueprint. After two games - an unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia and a sluggish 1-1 draw against Denmark - the Three Lions have looked creatively barren and must address their midfield conundrum ahead of their final Group C fixture against Slovenia on Tuesday night to stand any chance of progressing deep into the tournament.

It looks like Gareth Southgate's well of inspiration has dried up after his decision to trust Trent Alexander-Arnold as Declan Rice's main midfield partner has proven to be a flawed choice once put into practice. Following a second successive game where the midfield lacked energy, Southgate's remark that England have failed to find a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips since EURO 2020 was met with skepticism, especially since the former defender seems to have three alternatives to the out-of-favour Manchester City man already at his disposal.

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea

When Southgate made his claim about needing a replacement for Phillips, it was a nod towards the idea that England lack a system player. A player who may not necessarily make an impact by way of goals, assists, or acquire a high reputation, but one that will complement those around him.

Southgate has won plenty of plaudits for dropping his loyalties to players such as Phillips and Jordan Henderson in this tournament, but now his way of shoehorning the big-name players all into the same lineup has come at a cost for the Three Lions. But if there was a player naturally tailored to taking on from the role Phillips played at EURO 2020, it might just be Conor Gallagher.

Although he is creatively inferior to his Liverpool compatriot, Gallagher is a more natural midfield option, and his indomitable energy to cover large distances in each game could be invaluable to getting England back on track. Only four players covered more distance than him in the 2023/24 Premier League season, as he ran 134.6km, with first-placed Christian Norgaard having only beaten him by 3.6km.

Trent Alexander Arnold vs Conor Gallagher vs Kalvin Phillips Statistic (Per Game) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Euro 2024) Conor Gallagher (Euro 2024) Kalvin Phillips (Euro 2020) Shots 1.5 0 0.4 Key Passes 2.2 0 0.4 Passes Completed 60 45.8 44.3 Passing Accuracy (%) 87.8 89.7 85.9 Long Passes 7.3 0 2.4 Accurate Crosses 0.7 0 0.1 Successful Dribbles 0 1.6 0.4 Successful Tackles 0.7 1.6 1 Interceptions 1.5 0 1.5

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United

Another option Southgate might take a fancy to in the coming game is Kobbie Mainoo. When he first burst onto the scene, doubters questioned the 19-year-old's ability to play at the top level, with experience and maturity two potential voids in his otherwise immense skillset.

Nevertheless, his last competitive game for Manchester United came in the FA Cup final, and while playing against a midfield trio of Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and Kevin De Bruyne is a daunting task for players of any level, age, or experience, Mainoo made the middle of the park his own, and his performance was reminiscent of the celebrated Manchester City opponents he was jostling against as he earned himself the Man of the Match in the Red Devils' 13th FA Cup triumph.

Mainoo also has an industrious side to his game. While showing technical ability in abundance, with a knack for arriving late into the box to score goals, he has also proven to be a perfect midfield partner for defensive lynchpins like Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro. Inadvertently, this chemistry he has found with those around him could hold weight with a potential relationship with Declan Rice for England, as, on paper, the two complement each other seamlessly.

Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace

Like Mainoo, Adam Wharton also had a breakthrough season in the 2023/24 campaign, which makes his resourcefulness to Southgate's side a curiosity as things stand. Certainly, if he plays to the standard he has for Crystal Palace so far as he helped the Eagles finish in the top half of the Premier League for the first time in their history, there's no doubt the 20-year-old will thrive, but international football is an entirely different ball game.

Saying that, though, Ian Wright, among other high profile pundits, already believe he's ready to make the step-up. Drawing comparisons to Steven Gerrard in both appearance and ability, Wharton plays the beautiful game with composure that is likened to seasoned veterans of the sport, and his tendency to play the ball off the crowd and spread it to all areas of the pitch could see the qualities of both Phillips and Alexander-Arnold replaced.

Wharton rounds off a trio of players already within Southgate's squad that have the required energy and dynamism the Three Lions manager looks for in his midfield selections. But by wedging Liverpool's right-back into the role, his sense of judgement has been blurred. Nevertheless, changes are expected to be made in heavy supply come Tuesday to ward off any inclinations to press the panic button.

Adam Wharton 2023/24 Premier League season Appearances 16 Goals 0 Assists 3 Accurate passes per game 28.5 (81%) Acc. opposition half (passes per game) 17.5 (76%) Acc. own half (passes per game) 11.5 (85%) Tackles per game 3 Balls recovered per game 4.8

Statistics courtesy of Squawka and SofaScore. Correct as of 24/06/24