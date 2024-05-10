Highlights Newcastle's Alexander Isak has had a great season but could be on the move this summer with Arsenal interested.

The Magpies don't want to sell but may have to, so they appear to be lining up possible replacements just in case.

'Initial contact' has already been made with one Premier League alternative.

One of the stories of the season in the Premier League has been Newcastle United's record-signing striker, Alexander Isak. The Swedish international has scored been a revelation but this has unsurprisingly drawn transfer interest from rivals.

Take for instance Arsenal. While Kai Havertz has looked impressive in recent weeks and has led the line well at points, he's not an out-and-out centre-forward. And with Gabriel Jesus' future at the Emirates unclear presently, one of the Gunners' top summer priorities will be a new attacker.

Among those on their wishlist is the Newcastle forward. Isak international has scored 20 league goals this season – earning a Young Player of the Season nomination – and would help Mikel Arteta's side take one step closer to their desired glory if he could carry his form into the capital. But while his 0.22 goals per 90 minutes statistic - bettered only by Cole Palmer and title-chasing rivals Manchester City's Erling Haaland - will make for exciting reading for the Arsenal faithful, it will leave the Magpies picking up the pieces 290 miles north.

Publicly, manager Eddie Howe appears desperate to hold onto the talented footballer. Behind the scenes, however, there may be issues that prevent this. After all, chief executive Darren Eales admitted earlier this year, via the Independent, that Newcastle may have to sell key men in the future in order to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak is the first Newcastle United player to score 20 goals in a Premier League season since Alan Shearer notched 22 in the 2003/04 campaign.

The departure of the club's top goalscorer will bring about the urgent need for action regarding replacing the languid 24-year-old. But, luckily, the Magpies already have a plethora of options weighed up. Whether it will be players that Newcastle had monitored before they signed their marksman themselves in 2022 or whether they opt for an entirely new alternative, five possible Isak successors have been explored.

Alexander Isak at Newcastle Games 64 Goals 34 Assists 4 Minutes 4,414

Tammy Abraham

Roma

As per reports from HITC, Roma striker Tammy Abraham is open to a return to England in the upcoming transfer window. Reportedly, West Ham, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and newly promoted Leicester City, are the host of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the former Chelsea man.

Abraham racked up 27 goals in his first season with Roma, showing his best form in front of goal. And while his last two seasons have been scarred by injury, the 26-year-old appears eager to get his career back on track with a move back to his home nation.

Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth

The best possible way of replacing one of the Premier League's current best strikers is by signing another firing Premier League forward. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, this is exactly the option Newcastle are exploring, with the Magpies holding a legitimate interest in Bournemouth talisman Dominic Solanke and have made 'initial contact' this week.

At 26 years old, the Englishman has had his career burst into life this season. 19 goals and three assists is an impressive tally that could help Newcastle with an instant remedy to Isak's departure.

Mohamed Amoura

Union Saint-Gilloise

Thanks to his 23 goals and seven assists in all competitions, Union Saint-Gilloise forward Mohamed Amoura has attracted interest from all across Europe. But according to L'Equipe (via NUFC Feed), it is Lyon, Marseille, and Newcastle who are the latest to join the race to sign the 24-year-old Algerian international.

West Ham remain favourites after pursuing the striker in January. However, with a release clause in the region of £17m, it will most likely be over to the player to decide his preferred destination.

Some eagle-eyed fans may already be aware of Amoura because of his form in the Europa League. The exciting forward scored twice in six games in Europe this season, including a strike in USG's 2-1 win against Liverpool, as well as scoring 17 goals in the Belgian Pro League - second in the top scorers list to Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey.

Serhou Guirassy

VfB Stuttgart

Italian football journalist Rudy Galetti reported in November that Serhou Guirassy was one of Newcastle's preferred options to strengthen their attack. As his remarkable season with VfB Stuttgart continues to hurtle on, with 25 goals in 26 Bundesliga games firing last year's relegation candidates to a European qualification spot this term, the Senegalese forward could still be in for a blockbuster move this summer.

The fact his contract runs out in a years' time, and a release clause of £15m is attached to his current deal, it is almost impossible that the 28-year-old stays at Die Roten beyond the 2023/24 campaign if any suitors are determined to land him.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Bayern Munich

Though it is unlikely they will go for the Bayern Munich forward in the coming months, Newcastle United were linked by Chronicle Live to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in January after Isak's late injury provided a scare that he would miss a large chunk of the season. However, with Harry Kane's involvement in this campaign limiting the Ghanaian's minutes, the 35-year-old could still prove worthy of aiding Howe's attacking depth crisis.

With his zero goals in five appearances this term way off the lofty ambitions of a Magpies side hunting continental mainstay status, Choupo-Moting might still be looked at for backup. Currently, owning just two strikers is precarious, and if Isak goes, the club will no doubt look at bringing two forwards in as opposed to one.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 10/05/24).