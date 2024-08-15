Highlights Oscar Bobb has suffered a suspected leg break in training, ruling him out for an extended period of time.

Fabrizio Romano believes Man City will now dip back into the transfer market.

Eberechi Eze and Rodrygo have been linked with moves to Manchester.

While the rules of succession looked to show young Oscar Bobb readying himself for more game time after the departure of Julian Alvarez, the Manchester City youngster's progress unfortunately came to a damning halt with fractured bone in his leg. As Fabrizio Romano relayed, the 21-year-old looks to be facing an extended period on the sidelines after fracturing a bone in his leg in training. The full extent of the injury is not known and is still being assessed by medical staff.

However, it frustratingly arrives at a time for the Norwegian where opportunities looked imminent. He impressed in the Community Shield victory over Manchester United, assisting the equaliser for Bernardo Silva, and seemed poised for a more prominent role in the team after being a bit-part player last season who only managed 14 Premier League appearances.

This injury leaves manager Pep Guardiola with a number of ideas to play with. Does he bring up other talent through the ranks, like Savio or James McAtee? Or, does he dip into the transfer market? This article highlights several targets the Spanish manager could go for, should the onus be put on a wing replacement in the rest of this window.

Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace

Manchester City's interest towards Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze has been no secret since February 2024. Initially, the player's fine performances since his move to South London earned praise from higher up the league, yet it was really in the last season where the creative midfielder came into his own at Palace with the help of Michael Olise and purple-patched Jean-Phillipe Mateta, even earning appearances from the bench at Euro 2024.

Despite injury woes at times limiting Eze's appearances in the 2023–24 season, he still managed to set a new personal record at the club, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 31 matches in all competitions. City were rumoured to be battling Tottenham for the £60m-rated midfielder, dubbed 'unique' by Rio Ferdinand, back in April and interest has sparked back up at the end of July, with City said to be admiring and tracking the 26-year-old's status after uncertainty around Kevin De Bruyne's future.

Eberechi Eze's all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 2

Rodrygo

Real Madrid

Football Transfers recently reported that Rodrygo is considered as a serious option for Manchester City this summer. The Etihad club have been prominently linked with the 23-year-old in the weeks approaching the end of the window and it is widely understood that talks between club officials and the Brazilian have taken place.

The talented attacker is expected to see less playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu this season after the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, despite the Brazilian starting together with the Frenchman in their UEFA Super Cup triumph over Atalanta. The player has the ability to play in all the positions in attack, and he has impressed while doing so for the Champions League winners, which was his 11th of 12 trophies with the club.

Rodrygo could be a more than useful addition for City, sharing an elite mindset with the Cityzens as they chase their fifth consecutive league title. Rodrygo's price tag currently sits at €110 million (£94.2m) according to Transfermarkt.

Rodrygo's all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists La Liga 34 10 5 Champions League 13 5 3 Copa del Rey 2 1 0 Supercopa 2 1 1

Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton

While the injury to Oscar Bobb is still quite a shock to the collective City system, and amid the flash names of Eze and Rodrygo, an alternative could be an old flame in Kaoru Mitoma. Back in April of this year, the Japanese winger was subject to interest between Arsenal, Manchester United, and City, yet ultimately, nothing transpired from that point.

Mitoma was notably a solid performer in Brighton's 2-1 defeat to City at the Etihad last October, twisting inside and out of Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, and John Stones in one particularly eye-catching run. The 27-year-old Japanese international has become renowned for those sorts of mazey dribbles since his arrival from Kawasaki Frontale in the J-League in 2021. Mitoma's contract with the Seagulls runs until the summer of 2027, and his current value is set at around £38 million.

Kaoru Mitoma's all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 19 3 4 Europa League 6 0 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0