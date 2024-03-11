Highlights Arik Armstead will be released by the 49ers after refusing to take a pay cut in a contract restructure.

The 49ers defense will look different without Armstead—the longest-tenured player on the team—and with a new defensive coordinator.

Armstead should have a market but won't get a contract similar to his previous deal.

The NFL's free agent market is packed with safeties after several cuts last week, but now there is a defensive lineman to add to the mix.

According to Jordan Schultz from Bleacher Report, the San Francisco 49ers have waived standout Arik Armstead after the veteran refused to take a pay cut.

Armstead has played his entire career with San Francisco after the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. When healthy, he is a terrific two-way player who can shut down the run and also get after the passer. He was an important locker room voice as the longest-tenured player on the team, a relic of the bygone Jim Tomsula era. Now, he will make his first move away from the Bay in his pro career.

Armstead Has Seen a Dropoff in Recent Years

The defensive giant plays his best ball in the playoffs

The 49ers have long had one of the NFL's best defenses, and Armstead has been an essential part of that. The 49ers run their defensive line on a rotation, and Armstead was able to move inside and outside to use his gargantuan 6'7" frame to knock down passes.

The defensive lineman has struggled with injuries the last two seasons, playing in nine games in 2022 and twelve games in 2023. Last year, Armstead recorded five sacks, 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits.

Armstead 2022-23 vs. 2018-21 (Avg.) Category '22-'23 '18-'21 Games 10.5 16.3 Combined Tackles 19 53.5 Sacks 2.5 5.6 TFLs 3 7.5 QB Pressures 11 24.3 QB Hits 8.5 13.5

Notably, Armstead is at his best when the playoffs roll around. In his 12 career playoff games, he has notched eight sacks and 38 tackles. Despite playing with a torn meniscus, the defensive lineman stood out in Super Bowl 58 too, recording six tackles, nine pressures, and a sack in a losing effort.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since his first playoff game in 2019, Arik Armstead has been one of the most consistent postseason sack artists in the league: his 8.0 sacks in 12 games rank him 3rd in the NFL over that span.

The 49ers Defense Will Look Different in 2024

The team fired DC Steve Wilks and replaced him with Nick Sorensen

Even though the 49ers were able to make it to the Super Bowl last season, they fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after the campaign and replaced him with Nick Sorensen, who joined the staff in 2022.

Sorenson was the defensive passing game specialist and nickels coach in 2023, and will likely run the same style of defense as Wilks when he assumes the defensive coordinator role in 2024. The style requires a heavy rotation along the defensive line, which may be tougher than in years past.

The Niners will return players like Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave to their defense, but still have to add depth. With Armstead gone and Chase Young likely to follow suit, look for the team to find more pieces either through the upcoming draft or via low-cost free-agency signings.

Armstead signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the 49ers in 2020, and he won't get anything close to that this time around. Still, he should have an immediate market, especially for contenders looking for a final piece. And at only 30 years old, he's likely to command a lucrative multi-year deal from a team looking for talent, size, and experience on the defensive interior.

