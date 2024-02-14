Highlights The San Francisco 49ers have fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, following their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

The defense held the Chiefs to 19 points in regulation, but ultimately couldn't stop the championship-winning touchdown drive in overtime.

The 49ers will now need to find their third defensive coordinator in four years, and significant changes may be coming after another Super Bowl loss.

Following their Super Bowl 58 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, the San Francisco 49ers relieved defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of his duties, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilks and his defense held Mahomes and company to just 19 points in regulation, which was nearly a field goal less than their regular season mark of 21.8 points per game. Though it was an admirable effort, it was all for naught, as the Chiefs methodically drove down the field and scored a championship-winning touchdown in overtime.

With Wilks now gone, the 49ers will need to find their third defensive coordinator in four years for the 2024 NFL season. Though, while Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans were poached to become head coaches elsewhere, Wilks has been relieved of his duties with no immediate suitors.

The roster is still loaded with talent, but after a second Super Bowl loss in four years, drastic changes could be coming.

49ers' DC job is late to the market, but remains a very attractive position

S.F. defense ranked 3rd against the run and 14th against the pass in 2023

Last offseason, the 49ers lost DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans. Ryans put on a show in his first year with C.J. Stroud and company, surprisingly winning the AFC South a season after picking second in the NFL Draft.

San Francisco pivoted to Wilks, a longtime defensive coordinator who also served as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers, putting up a 9-19 record overall.

The 49ers remained an elite unit under Wilks, though it was still susceptible to the pass, which was of particular note when Mahomes threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

49ers Defense 2021-2023 Year DC Total Yards Pass Yards Rush Yards Points 2021 Ryans 310.0 (3rd) 206.5 (6th) 103.5 (7th) 21.5 (10th) 2022 Ryans 300.6 (1st) 222.9 (20th) 77.7 (2nd) 16.3 (1st) 2023 Wilks 303.9 (8th) 214.2 (14th) 89.7 (3rd) 17.5 (3rd)

A particularly condemning note for Wilks was the defense's performance in the playoffs. The unit allowed 20+ points in each of their three playoff games, and each quarterback they faced passed for at least 270 yards or threw for multiple touchdowns.

Some will be quick to point out that head coach Kyle Shanahan is as much to blame as anyone for the Super Bowl 58 loss, as his offense suffered three straight three-and-outs to start the second half. For the third time in three tries, Shanahan blew a double-digit lead in the Super Bowl.

For his part, Shanahan had nothing but praise for Wilks in his press conference on Thursday, while noting that the team needed a new voice in the locker room:

A really tough decision because it really says nothing about Steve as a man or as a football coach. He's exactly what we wanted as a man. He is a great football coach. But just where we're going and where we're at with our team from a scheme standpoint and things like that, looking through it all throughout the year, through these last few days, I felt pretty strongly that this was a decision that was best for our organization.

From here, the team could look to replace Wilks internally, as linebackers coach Johnny Holland and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek both have 20+ years of coaching experience at the NFL level.

Should they choose to go external, they'll have plenty of intriguing options. Bill Belichick likely won't accept a position that isn't a head coaching gig, but former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is still available after being fired earlier in the offseason.

Regardless of which direction the team goes, they'll be sure to interview every candidate on how exactly they would stop the inevitable force that is Patrick Mahomes.

