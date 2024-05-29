This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Good news for 49ers fans: Jauan Jennings is staying put in the Bay Area with a new two-year deal.

The popular wide receiver, who is also an elite blocker, signed for up to $15.4 million, securing his spot on the team.

Jennings made several crucial catches to move the chains, especially during last year's playoff run, earning him his nickname.

"Third-And-Jauan" is staying in the Bay.

The San Francisco 49ers' faithful can breathe a sigh of relief, as the team has re-signed one of the fanbase's favorite players in wideout Jauan Jennings, according to Ari Meirov. Jennings, who was a restricted free agent, inked a deal for two years and a maximum of $15.4 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed.

Jennings played third-fiddle to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in the 49ers' passing attack last year, but he didn't let that stop him from making a massive impact on their journey to the Super Bowl.

The four-year veteran only had 19 catches in 13 games during the regular season, but in three playoff games, he had 10 grabs, including four for 42 yards and a TD in San Francisco's Super Bowl loss. He also proved to be quite versatile, throwing a touchdown to running back Christian McCaffrey to take a 10-0 lead in the second quarter of the Big Game on a crafty trick play.

What really endeared him to the 49ers and their fans was the fact that he turned eight of those 10 catches into first downs, several of which came on third down, which earned him the nickname "Third-And-Jauan" from the 49ers faithful. His 69.2 success rate in the postseason was second-best among wideouts.

The deal also comes after much trade speculation has surrounded both Aiyuk and Samuel this offseason. If a deal was made for one of those All-Pro WRs, it could result in Jennings becoming the WR2 in front of rookie Ricky Pearsall, which would make this deal a real bargain.

Jennings' Deal Provides Insurance For 49ers' Star Receivers

Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel have been hot names on the rumor mill this offseason

Brandon Aiyuk has steadily improved in every season since being drafted in the first round in 2020, culminating in a Second-Team All-Pro nod last season.

However, rumors have run rampant this offseason that Aiyuk may be up for grabs. Recent reports have pegged the San Francisco 49ers and Aiyuk as being far apart in contract negotiations (he's set to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option), hence why Aiyuk is currently holding out of Organized Team Activities.

Likewise, Deebo Samuel is also looking for a new contract, though he still has two years remaining on the three-year, $71.55 million extension he signed in 2022. He and Aiyuk have functioned as two very different, but equally important, cogs in the 49ers' well-oiled offensive machine.

Brandon Aiyuk & Deebo Samuel, 2023 Stat Aiyuk Samuel Receptions 75 60 Carries 0 37 Scrimmage Yards 1,342 1,117 TD 7 12 YAC/Rec. 5.1 8.8 Yards/Rec. 17.9 14.9 Broken Tackles 2 13

Jennings doesn't have the skillset to functionally replace either in the event one is traded (or goes down with injury), though his built-in rapport with quarterback Brock Purdy and efficient route running make him an asset in Kyle Shanahan's offense regardless.

Jennings is also known for his run-blocking prowess, which is a big reason why a team that was third in rushing in 2023 is paying a guy who had only 29 catches $7.7 million per year on his new deal. According to PFF, Jennings was the third-best run-blocking receiver in the league in 2023, with a 77.2 run-blocking grade.

The resolution to the Aiyuk-Samuel saga will define the 49ers' wide receiver room for years to come, but underrated transactions like re-signing Jennings are the reason that San Francisco has been so consistently successful under Shanahan. If Jennings or first-round pick Ricky Pearsall break out this upcoming season, moving on from half of the star receiver duo won't be such a painful experience for the 49ers' faithful.

