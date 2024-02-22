Highlights Amazon will pay $150 million to stream an NFL playoff game next season.

NFL games are evolving with unique broadcasts to engage new viewers.

Amazon's strategy may influence advertisers to move spots to Prime.

In January of this year, NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, was the exclusive rights streaming service for a playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins.

Amazon apparently liked what they saw, and CNBC's Alex Sherman reports that the streaming service will pay $150 million to air a playoff game next season.

Amazon is no stranger to the NFL, having aired 15 Thursday Night Football games in each of the last two years at a whopping $58.8 million per game. According to the network, ratings were up by 24% this year and were especially strong for younger viewers who prefer to stream games.

NFL's broadcast landscape is changing rapidly

Streamers are entering the fold

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The network also claims Nielsen reports show that their viewers are wealthier than those who watch broadcasts on traditional networks. This information could be used to influence advertisers to move their spots to Prime.

It is interesting that Amazon will be paying $150 million just a few months after Peacock paid $110 million for the exclusive rights to a playoff game. The CNBC report originally claimed Amazon would be paying $120 million, but just hours later, the amount had ballooned to $150 million. Whether this was due to misreporting or the NFL playing hardball with Amazon is unclear.

Prime is looking to get more viewers to stream the game on Thursday night rather than tuning in to traditional networks, and this is a way to expand. The NFL is a good investment right now, as the latest Super Bowl was the most-watched telecast in American history.

The NFL as a whole is being watched in a much different way than it was just a few years ago.

Nickelodeon has been running NFL Slimetime broadcasts as a way to bring in younger fans with light-hearted and graphic-heavy broadcasts. There is also the Manningcast, a massive hit for ESPN where NFL legends and brothers Eli and Peyton Manning discuss and analyze the game during a live airing of Monday Night Football. The Mannings also interview special guests on the broadcast.

There were some fans who complained that a playoff game was airing exclusively on a streaming network rather than a linear network this past January, and they will certainly do the same next year, though Amazon has a much bigger subscriber base than Peacock.

The NFL and streamers, though, are likely to continue growing their partnership moving forward.