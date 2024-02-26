Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid are expected to begin working on a new contract.

Kansas City's general manager, Brett Veach, is also expected to ink a new deal.

NFL head coach salaries aren't publicly revealed, but Reid will likely surpass $15 million annually on his new pact.

The nightmares of 31 NFL fanbases are slated to roll onward.

Following whispers of speculation about retirement, Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid is expected to begin negotiations with the team on a new contract in the coming weeks. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who broke the news, also reported Reid's new contract is likely to make him the highest-paid coach in football.

General manager Brett Veach is expected to receive an upgraded deal as well, according to Pelissero.

How much will Reid make?

NFL GM and head coach salaries are not publicly revealed

It's hard to keep any information shielded in society these days, but the NFL has done a tremendous job at keeping fans and media members alike in the dark on head coach salaries. Sportico, the most commonly referenced source on the subject, must resort to "estimating" the values through its in-depth reporting. Even someone working for the league, like Pelissero, isn't 100 percent sure how the coaches rank in that respect.

Pelissero shared that Reid is believed to currently slot at around eighth place in average annual value (AAV) on his current contract, signed after he claimed his first Super Bowl ring in 2019.

The desire of Kansas City's AFC West rivals to rise out of the shadow he and Patrick Mahomes have cast upon them for the past six seasons has apparently pushed him to third in AAV inside the division, behind Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Three of the top eight highest-paid coaches in the league in 2023, Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel, and Pete Carroll, departed their posts this offseason as well.

Highest-Paid NFL Coaches (2023 salary estimates) Coach 2023 Record Salary Estimate Sean Payton (DEN) 8-9 $18 million Sean McVay (LAR) 10-7 $15 million Kyle Shanahan (SF) 12-5 $14 million Mike Tomlin (PIT) 10-7 $12.5 million John Harbaugh (BAL) 13-4 $12 million Andy Reid (KC) 11-6 $11.5 million Sean McDermott (BUF) 11-6 $11 million Doug Pederson (JAX) 9-8 $8.5 million

Reid has won the division for eight consecutive years, and has never finished below second place or with a record worse than 9-7 in his Chiefs' tenure. Kansas City's point differential last year (+77) was the third-lowest in his 11 years as the team's head coach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since arriving in Kansas City in 2013, no team has won more games than Reid's Chiefs, whose 128 wins over that span are a whopping 13 more than the second-place Patriots.

With three Super Bowls in five years, Reid has certainly entered the GOAT chat as far as head coaches are concerned, and it makes sense for the team to compensate him accordingly. Expect him to set the new high-water mark over nearly a half-dozen other coaches who are making upwards of $15 million per year, according to Pelissero's sources.

