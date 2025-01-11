Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Marco Asensio and could swoop for the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, who has fallen out of favour under Luis Enrique, as per RMC Sport.

Asensio has been benched for three of PSG's last four Ligue 1 games. His last league appearance was an 11-minute outing in a 0-0 draw with Auxerre (December 6).

Marco Asensio Statistics (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances 11 Goals 2 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 7 Key Passes 1.5 Successful Dribbles 0.4 (57%) Ground Duels Won 1.1 (44%) Accurate Crosses 0.2 (17%) Accurate Long Balls 0.8 (69%)

The 28-year-old joined the Parisians in the summer of 2023 as a free agent after leaving Real Madrid. He was expected to be a key player for the French capital club, but that hasn't been the case, and he could depart this month.

PSG are prepared to part ways with Asensio and there's a chance he will head to the Premier League. He was on Arsenal and Manchester United's radars before heading to Paris two summers ago.

Aston Villa Are Keeping Tabs On Asensio

The Villans Are Set To Bolster Their Attack

Villa are admirers of Asensio and a move for the Spaniard is a possibility as they search for attacking reinforcements. The Villans also want Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen, and GIVEMESPORT sources have learned that the Dutch attacker wants to join Unai Emery's side.

However, Emery could also turn to Asensio, who has valuable experience from his spells with PSG and Madrid. They are also receiving interest for in-form Colombian striker Jhon Duran, including from the Parisians.

There is a possibility that Asensio, who earns a purported £288,000 per week, moving to Villa Park will ease potential negotiations between the clubs over Duran, 21. If they were to entertain a swap deal, the Ligue 1 giants would need to add additional compensation for one of Europe's deadliest frontmen this season.

Villa could face competition from Newcastle United, who have also been alerted to Asensio's availability. He has a year left on his contract and Enrique is willing to cash in on him as he continues a rebuild in the post-Kylian Mbappe era.

