This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Ben Johnson has decided to remain as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator for at least one more year.

Johnson wants to take another shot at bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit.

Seahawks and Commanders must continue their head coach search without Johnson, but there are other intriguing options available.

Ben Johnson is not going anywhere.

After much speculation that Johnson would be moving on to become the head coach of his own team during this cycle, the highly-sought after HC candidate has reportedly told the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders that he is going to remain with the Detroit Lions as their offensive coordinator for at least one more year, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

With the heartbreaking fashion in which the Lions dropped the NFC Championship Game, 34-31, and the talented and young roster in Detroit, it makes sense for Johnson to stay on one more year and see if they can get over the hump.

Johnson has run an extremely efficient and well-balanced attack in Detroit over the last two years, finishing as one of just two teams (San Francisco 49ers) to field a top five passing offense as well as a top five rushing offense in 2023.

The Seahawks and Commanders must now trudge on in their search without the guy who was, in all likelihood, their top candidate. Intriguing options remain, however, with veteran coaches Dan Quinn, Eric Bieniemy, and Mike Vrabel still available.

Source: Tom Pelissero