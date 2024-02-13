Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to use the franchise tag on star wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The franchise tag for a wide receiver is estimated to be $20.7 million in 2024.

The Bengals want to keep Higgins and pair him with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, but Higgins may prefer unrestricted free agency.

This was a disappointing season for the Cincinnati Bengals, who were able to finish 9-8 despite losing their star quarterback, Joe Burrow, in a Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

One of the big decisions of the team's 2024 offseason will be what to do with star wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. writes that the team is expected to tag the wide receiver:

The writing is on the wall and all expectations are the Bengals will use a franchise tag on Higgins.

This year's franchise tag for a wide receiver is expected to come in at $20.7 million dollars, which Higgins could surely fetch on the open market. The tag would allow the Bengals to prevent him from doing so for at least one offseason.

Higgins would be highly sought-after on the free agent market

Bengals looking to recreate 2021 magic

Higgins was drafted by the Bengals out of Clemson University with the 33rd overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. The wide receiver had a fine first year, but things really got going in a 2021 season that saw Higgins go for 1,091 yards receiving in 14 games as the Bengals reached the Super Bowl.

Due to injuries, Higgins was only able to play in 12 games during the 2023 season and was missed when he wasn't in the lineup. The Bengals were 2-3 when the wide receiver was inactive. For the season, Higgins caught 42 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns.

From 2021-2022, Higgins was one of the top 20 receivers in football despite being the WR2 on his own team.

Higgins NFL Ranks 2021-2022 Category Higgins Rank Receptions 148 24th Yards 2,120 14th TDs 13 T-16th Yards/Reception 14.3 T-9th Success Rate 61.6 3rd 1st Downs 100 T-19th

The Bengals want to bring Higgins back and team him with stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase again just like they did in 2021, though this time under new OC Dan Pitcher, who previously served as the team's QBs coach. In 2021, Cincy had a top seven passing offense in yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating. They would love to rediscover that auspicious air attack.

If the wide receiver was to hit the open market, plenty of teams would be interested in signing him, including extremely receiver-needy teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers, among many others.

Higgins could easily get $20 million a year or more from any of those teams, but Cincinnati can try and prevent that for at least one season with the franchise tag. With over $60 million in cap space (sixth-most in the NFL), the Bengals are not strapped for cash right now, so an extension is also a very real possibility.

It is unclear how Higgins feels about the franchise tag, though most players would prefer the opportunity to negotiate their own contract rather than being slapped with a tag.

Higgins could agitate for a trade if he is upset about being tagged, but in that case, the Bengals would at least be able to get assets back for its star receiver. He has not indicated any such feeling, however, and is likely to be interested in a return to Ohio (at the right price, naturally) considering the team's Super Bowl aspirations.

