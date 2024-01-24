Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals have promoted QBs coach Dan Pitcher to be their new offensive coordinator, filling the vacancy left by Brian Callahan.

Pitcher was highly regarded as a top offensive coordinator candidate and has been praised for his ability to listen to players and adapt his strategy to fit their strengths.

Pitcher has been with the Bengals since 2016 and has worked closely with Callahan and head coach Zac Taylor, indicating a smooth transition in terms of the offensive scheme.

The Cincinnati Bengals have found their Brian Callahan replacement.

After Callahan, who served as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator from 2019-2023, took the head coaching job of the Tennessee Titans on Monday, the Bengals reportedly tapped his replacement on Wednesday, deciding to go with an in-house promotion of QBs coach Dan Pitcher, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Pitcher and Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson have been widely viewed as the most sought after offensive coordinator candidates during this cycle, per Rapoport.

Dan Pitcher has been with the Bengals since 2016

Transition should run smoothly from Callahan to Pitcher

Dan Pitcher worked in the Indianapolis Colts' scouting department for four years before finding his home in Cincinnati. Ever since then, he has been a Bengals lifer. He's been with the team since 2016 (making him one of the longest tenured people in the building), when he came on as an offensive assistant the same year current head coach Zac Taylor joined as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Though Taylor left for a few years to work as an assistant under Sean McVay with the Rams from 2017-2018, he returned as the head coach in 2019, promoting Pitcher to assistant quarterbacks coach and game management specialist in the process.

After a year in that role, Pitcher was promoted again, this time to quarterbacks coach, a job in which he served from 2020-2023, helping immensely in the development of former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who has blossomed into a top five QB in the NFL under Pitcher's tutelage.

Not to mention his work in turning undrafted backup Jake Browning into a serviceable starting QB at a moment's notice, even helping the Washington product to put up a league-leading 70.4 completion percentage in 2023. Browning also acknowledged Pitcher's impact in a press conference this season.

Browning said that Pitcher is the best QBs coach in the league because of his ability to listen and incorporate player feedback into his strategy while also adapting to the differing strengths of whoever's under center.

Pitcher had turned down an opportunity to run the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense last season, which would lead one to believe that this succession plan had been in place all along, despite other teams circling Pitcher like vultures over the last few weeks.

The most important part to note here for Burrow and the Bengals' high-powered offense (which finished top eight in scoring in both of Burrow's full seasons) is the continuity factor.

Pitcher, former OC Brian Callahan, Taylor, and Burrow have worked closely with one another over the past few seasons (a rare occurrence in a league that has seen all 32 teams change their OCs since 2022), which means the transition should be nearly seamless in terms of the offensive scheme. The transition below Pitcher should be easy too, with assistant QBs coach Brad Kragthorpe expected to take on Pitcher's old role as QBs coach.

