From Pete Carroll stepping down from the head coaching job in Seattle to Mike Vrabel being fired by the Tennessee Titans, this has been a shocking offseason.

However, the biggest move has been the divorce between Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, things are progressing between Belichick and the Atlanta Falcons.

In January, the Falcons fired Arthur Smith, who had spent three years as the team's head coach. Owner Arthur Blank, who is 81 years old, could be looking to take a big swing with arguably the greatest coach of all time.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Belichick met one-on-one with Blank, so reports of a second meeting are very encouraging for both sides. Atlanta's CEO Rich McKay and general manager Terry Fontenot will also be present for Belichick's second interview, per Rapoport.

The Falcons could be a quarterback away from contention

The team has some very impressive skill-position players on the roster

Belichick holds many coaching records, but one more important one remains: all-time coaching victories. The former Patriots coach is currently 14 wins behind Don Shula for the most in NFL history, including playoffs. Atlanta has the kind of roster that could help him get there.

In the last three drafts, the Falcons have selected running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, and tight end Kyle Pitts with top 10 picks, and they all look like keepers. But Atlanta still hasn't found the answer at quarterback. They have the eighth overall selection in this year's draft and at least $25 million in cap space.

Their defense was also revamped this past year, making large strides on the side of the ball where Belichick is an expert. In 2022, the Falcons were 23rd in scoring defense and 27th in total defense, but after their offseason overhaul, which included several veteran signings, they jumped to 18th in scoring defense and 11th in total defense. Surely, that positive progression on the defense is something that appeals to a defensive mastermind like Belichick.

There was speculation that Belichick could end up with the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. The Chargers have interviewed several coaching candidates so far, but Belichick has not been one of them.

That Belichick is taking a second interview with the Falcons is a terrific sign for Atlanta as they are the only team with whom he has spoken. Arthur Blank will get the chance to close the deal with him over the weekend.

