This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights All-Pro wideout Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

The trade request comes after lengthy contract negotiations for a massive extension.

Aiyuk is looking to cash on the recent uptick in WR salariers.

The dance is finally done.

After a long period of protracted contract negotiations around a massive extension for All-Pro wideout Brandon Aiyuk, he has finally officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

According to Garafolo, despite recently meeting with the wideout (likely to gauge if his self-valuation had changed at all), the 49ers have been unwilling to engage in negotiations with the wideout since May, which led to Aiyuk to "respectfully", as Garafolo put it, ask out of the Bay.

Aiyuk, who had a breakout year in 2023, was seventh in receiving yards, with 1,342, despite finishing 31st in receptions, with 75. The wideout was drafted by the 49ers in the first round out of Arizona State back in 2020, and led the team in receiving yards in three of his four campaigns in Northern California.

Now, many questions must be answered. Will the 49ers honor his request? And if they do, who would be a possible trade partner? And what would be the price? And if they don't, how will Aiyuk respond? Will he holdout of training camp, or maybe even the regular season, a la Le'Veon Bell? Will this follow the same path as the Deebo Samuel saga from a few years ago?

Source: Mike Garafolo