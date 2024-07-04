Report: Brandon Ingram Trade Talks Have ‘Intensified’

Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans are exploring trade options for Brandon Ingram due to contract extension impasse.

New Orleans acquired Dejounte Murray, addressing their needs without losing Ingram.

Ingram, a 26-year-old NBA star, is drawing interest from teams like the Sacramento Kings.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the more proactive teams so far during the 2024 NBA offseason, and aren't looking to stop now. There has been immense speculation surrounding the future of Pelicans forward, Brandon Ingram , with it being near the conclusion of his tenure.

NBA Insider Marc Stein broke the news revolving around the ongoing situation regarding the Pelicans and Ingram, including the crossroads both parties are at in terms of a contact extension, which points in all directions to a breakup.

“Attempts in New Orleans to trade Brandon Ingram have intensified in recent days, league sources say. Sources tell The Stein Line that on Ingram's side, with the reality that the contract extension terms his camp had hoped for are not forthcoming from the Pelicans, there has likewise been exploration of trade options."

There were plenty of rumblings of Ingram being the focal point behind a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray . However, earlier in free agency, the Pelicans were able to pull off a deal for Murray, while keeping Ingram on the team.

This now allows New Orleans to look at different areas of need that the team can address. They don't necessarily need another wing to replace Ingram, as they have Trey Murphy III , who has shown tremendous signs of being a dependable starter in this league.

After losing Jonas Valanciunas in free agency to the Washington Wizards , the Pelicans need a big man who can co-exist with their franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson . Although the Pelicans may seem eager to offload Ingram for another player who can contribute now, there is no diminishing what he can provide for any team on the basketball court.

Ingram is a Bonafide Star in the NBA

Any team will benefit from acquiring Ingram

It may surprise many that Ingram is only 26 years old, despite having eight years of experience in the NBA. The former second overall pick took some time to find his footing as a player, but developed into the player he was projected to become coming out of Duke.

Brandon Ingram 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 20.8 REB 5.1 AST 5.7 FG% 49.2 3P% 35.5

Ingram started his career averaging 9.4 points per game in his rookie season and has developed into a 20+ points per game player since being traded to the Pelicans from the L.A. Lakers in 2019. However, the most appealing part of his progression is his playmaking ability.

He has averaged five-plus assists in the last three seasons, which was one of the weak points in his career. Not only has he grown to be a player that can create for himself, but also for those around him.

Several teams are linked to Ingram, with the Sacramento Kings being a team that has displayed interest, according to Sacramento Fox 40's Sean Cunningham. The details of a potential deal are unclear, but the basis would involve Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes .

The Western Conference has improved ahead of the 2024-25 season, with many contenders doing their best to get even better. In an attempt to not get left behind by the competition, New Orleans is doing what it can to elevate into title contention.