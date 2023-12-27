Highlights The Denver Broncos will sit quarterback Russell Wilson for the last two games of the season to prevent injury.

Wilson had a resurgent season in 2023 after a rough 2022 season, but the team is looking to save money on some of his injury-related guaranteed money.

The Broncos will use this opportunity to evaluate backup Jarrett Stidham, who will start in place of Wilson.

Have we seen Russell Wilson's last hurrah at Mile High?

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has made the decision to sit quarterback Russell Wilson over the last two games of the 2023 season, with backup Jarrett Stidham stepping in as the starting QB, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Payton personally informed Wilson of the decision on Wednesday morning, and though he won't start, Wilson will dress and serve as Stidham's backup in Week 17 and Week 18, per Schefter. The move was reportedly influenced by a clause in Wilson's contract.

The veteran QB is already guaranteed $39 million in 2024, but he also has $41 million guaranteed for injury only in 2025 and 2026, according to OverThe Cap founder Jason Fitzgerald. Essentially, the Broncos are protecting themselves from the possibility that Wilson picks up a major injury in the final two weeks and is unable to pass a physical in March, which would trigger another $37 million of guarantees for Wilson:

Related A look at Russell Wilson's 2023 renaissance with the Denver Broncos Following a rough 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson is playing like a Pro Bowl quarterback once again.

Wilson had a resurgent season for the Broncos

Despite a bounce back campaign, this move indicates he's not long for Denver

The Broncos acquired Wilson during the 2022 offseason, giving up a trove of draft picks and signing the former Seattle Seahawk to a five-year, $245 million extension. Wilson, who is signed through the 2028 season, responded with the worst season of his professional career in 2022.

Denver doubled down on their quarterback this offseason by giving up assets to negotiate with offensive guru Sean Payton. After a rocky start, Payton and Wilson have worked well as a duo in 2023. Wilson has had a strong season and the Broncos have shoved themselves back into the playoff race, though after their recent 1-3 stretch, those playoff hopes are on life support again.

Russell Wilson 2023 vs. 2022 Stats 2022 Stat 2023 60.5 Comp % 66.4 234.9 Yards/Game 204.7 16 TDs 26 11 INTs 8 84.4 Rating 98.0

Denver's decision to sit Wilson is similar to several others made in recent years around the league. The Indianapolis Colts did the same thing with Matt Ryan in 2022 and the Las Vegas Raiders' have done it twice in the last two years, benching Derek Carr in 2022 and Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023. The Raiders would end up releasing Carr, who signed with the New Orleans Saints, Ryan retired, and it seems Garoppolo won't last long in Sin City either.

Wilson's play has been good enough to remain in the starting spot, but the fact that the Broncos have decided to take these precautions with his additional guarantees points to their intention to take the massive dead cap hit next season and move on from the 35-year-old.

Wilson's 2023 performance looks elite when compared to the dumpster fire that was his debut season at Mile High, but he's still not at the level he was playing at in Seattle. The Broncos were expecting to get a top five or even top 10 QB when they signed him to his mega-deal, and his performance has not measured up to his price tag.

Because of this decision, the Broncos can also get a better look at backup Jarrett Stidham. Stidham has bounced around the league a bit, but has always been considered to be a strong reserve. In fact, he was the one to step in when the Raiders benched Carr for the same financial reasons last year, so Stidham is certainly familiar with his current situation.

In two starts for Carr in 2022, Stidham averaged 131.2 yards per game on a 63.9 completion percentage and a hefty 7.9 yards per attempt. He also threw four touchdowns against three picks in those starts, which were both losses for the Raiders.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.