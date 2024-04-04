Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and outside linebacker Randy Gregory agreed to a one-year contract.

Gregory isn't the high-upside prospect he used to be, but can handle a rotational role in Tampa's defense.

Gregory's signing helps address the Bucs' lack of depth at edge rusher ahead of the NFL Draft.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have procured another impact defender through free agency.

Late Wednesday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bucs had reached a one-year deal with edge rusher Randy Gregory. The contract terms have yet to be disclosed, but Tampa Bay confirmed the pact Thursday morning.

Gregory, a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, is now on his third team in two seasons. He played four games for the Denver Broncos last year before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he finished the campaign. He recorded a solo tackle on 27 snaps in Super Bowl 58.

Gregory Is A Supplementary Addition

Tampa Bay needed depth in the position room

Gregory has never reached the massive ceiling he carried into the league from the University of Nebraska. Believed to be a top-five lock, he fell all the way to 60th overall in his draft class due to off-field concerns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Gregory's off-field issues persisted once he became a professional, resulting in more games missed due to suspension (52) across his first six seasons than games played (38).

With age, maturation and recovery, the only thing keeping Gregory off the field in recent years has been injury. He won't light up the box score or play an exorbitant number of snaps on a regular basis, but he can provide value in a reserve role.

After cutting long-time pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett for cap savings, the Bucs had just one edge defender under contract beyond expected starters Yaya Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka who played more than 50 snaps in 2023 in sixth-year pro Anthony Nelson. The unit could have used some extra help even before Barrett's departure, as their sack leader in 2023 was Diaby, with 7.5, and second-place went to safety Antoine Winfield Jr., believe it or not.

Buccaneers 2024 Pass-Rushing Options (2023 Stats) Player Sacks QB Pressures QB Hits TFL YaYa Diaby 7.5 14 12 8 Antoine Winfield Jr. 6.0 12 8 6 Vita Vea 5.5 13 9 8 Joe Tryon-Shoyinka 5.0 13 7 7 Lavonte David 4.5 9 5 17 Calijah Kancey 4.0 13 12 10 Randy Gregory 3.5 13 10 6

Gregory can fill that void in the pass-rush rotation, giving general manager Jason Licht some flexibility in how he navigates the NFL Draft later this month and builds upon last season's unexpected division title. While Gregory is a nice addition to the room, Tampa Bay could do with a more proven asset at one of the most crucial positions in the modern NFL, which they might be able to snag on the trade market.

