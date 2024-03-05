Highlights Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise tagged Antoine Winfield Jr., potentially earning him $17.1 million.

Winfield Jr. is working towards a longer extension, as the tag is being viewed as temporary.

He had a standout 2023 season, excelling in various defensive aspects and earning First-Team All-Pro recognition.

During a busy franchise tag deadline day on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got in on the fun.

The Bucs decided to place the franchise tag on young safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who will receive over $17.1 million if he ends up playing on the tag, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

However, Schefter also reports that the tag is viewed as nothing more than a placeholder by both sides, as player and team will continue working to hammer out a longer extension that makes both sides happy.

Winfield Jr., like several other players getting tagged on Tuesday, had a breakout year in 2023, finishing as PFF's top-graded safety as he provided the Bucs defense with whatever they needed.

He was truly a jack-of-all-trades: he led all safeties in sacks and forced fumbles, with six apiece, as well as fumble recoveries, with four. He also finished top five in combined tackles, tackles for loss, QB hits, and passes defended. Though he was snubbed by the Pro Bowl voters, Winfield got his just rewards with First-Team All-Pro recognition.

While many believed the Bucs might lose both Winfield and veteran WR Mike Evans this offseason, they have found a way to bring both of them back, as Evans signed an extension with the team earlier this week. Now, they just need to find a way to bring QB Baker Mayfield back into the fold.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.