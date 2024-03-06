Highlights The Bills will waive starter Jordan Poyer and save $5.7M against the salary gap

Buffalo will be without Poyer and Micah Hyde for the first time since the 2017 season.

Bills are set to cut six players as they attempt to get under the salary cap for the 2024 season.

The Buffalo Bills are officially in bargain hunting mode.

At the break of dawn on Wednesday, March 6, exactly one week before the official start of the new league year on March 13, the Bills were over $40 million in the salary cap hole, the worst situation in the NFL. Clearly, something had to be done, and general manager Brandon Beane did a lot of things.

So far, Beane and the rest of the Buffalo brass have made eight moves to push themselves close to cap compliance, releasing six players, restructuring one player's contract, and trading away another.

Perhaps the most noticeable move was the reported release of long-time starting safety Jordan Poyer. Poyer and Micah Hyde had been Buffalo's starting safety pairing since 2017. With Hyde set to hit free agency, ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that both Poyer and cornerback Tre'Davious White are set to be waived, the Bills' secondary is going to look a lot different in 2024.

Related The Bills' best option following another loss to the Chiefs is also the most excruciating The Bills failed to capitalize on their best chance yet to reach the Super Bowl. Their best course of action is to just get back on the horse.

Buffalo Has Cut 6 Players in Cost-Cutting Moves

The team remains about $5 million over the cap even after all the cuts

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Sean McDermott and company are saying timeout on the franchise's spending, and though they have made significant progress, they're not quite there yet, as they remain a few million over the cap after all of their shaking and baking on Wednesday.

Their first move was to trade away lineman Ryan Bates, who the team had just signed to a four-year, $17 million deal in 2022. Bates was shipped to the Windy City in exchange for a fifth-round pick, saving them about $1.4 million.

Then came the avalanche of cuts on March 6. On top of Poyer ($5.7 million cap savings), the Bills also released center Mitch Morse ($5.7 million cap savings), cornerback Siran Neal ($2.9 million cap savings), wideout Deonte Harty ($4.3 million), and running back Nyheim Hines ($4.6 million). All told, those five cuts amounted to another $25.6 million in savings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tre'Davious White had arguably the most dominant cornerback season in recent memory in 2019. His 43.3 passer rating when targeted is the second-lowest since PFR began tracking the stat in 2018 (Derek Stingley, 2023), but he also led the league in interceptions (6) and TDs allowed (0).

After that, the release of Tre'Davious White, who was a First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and a Second-Teamer in 2020, saved them another $10.2 in cap space with a $6.2 dead money hit if he's designated a post-June 1st cut. White's fall from grace has been jarring, as he has gone from arguably the best corner in the league in 2019 and 2020 to a cap casualty in 2024.

On top of all that, the Bills also restructured cornerback Rasul Douglas' contract. Douglas—who was a trade deadline acquisition from the Green Bay Packers last year—and the team worked together to rejig his deal to save the team about $2.5 million more.

Bills Cost-Cutting Moves Player Transaction Savings Ryan Bates, OL Trade to CHI for 5th-rounder $1.4 million Jordan Poyer, S Cut $5.7 million Mitch Morse, C Cut $5.7 million Deonte Harty, WR Cut $4.3 million Nyheim Hines, RB Cut $4.6 million Siran Neal, CB Cut $2.9 million Tre'Davious White, CB Cut $10.2 million Rasul Douglas, CB Contract Restructure $2.5 million Total Savings: $37.3 million

All in all, the Bills saved themselves over $37 million in cap space with all of their moves leading up to and on Wednesday. Even still, they will need to make more moves to get under the NFL-record cap number for 2024 ahead of March 13.

And while they are close to reaching their financial goals, it's important to remember that the Bills are not cutting a bunch of nobodies; they will have to find quality replacements for most of the players they have waived.

They've basically lost three quarters (in a base defense) or 60 percent (in a nickel scheme) of their starting secondary players in Hyde, Poyer, and White. The offensive line took a massive hit too, as Ryan Bates was a versatile swing lineman that could cover multiple positions, and Morse was a reliable Pro Bowl center who had started 77 of 82 games for the Bills since he arrived in 2019.

Not to mention Harty, who was fifth in the NFL in punt return yards and punt return average in 2023 and was arguably the catalyst for the Bills' playoff appearance: his 96-yard punt return touchdown in Week 18 sparked the comeback against the Miami Dolphins that won Buffalo the AFC East and punched their playoff ticket.

Hyde, Poyer, Morse, and Harty should have no trouble finding new homes at solid wages, but especially Hyde and Poyer, as the free agent safety market leaves much to be desired.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.