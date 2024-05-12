Highlights The Chargers defense struggled against both the run and the pass in 2023.

To help fix that, they signed Bud Dupree to a two-year, $6 million deal that could rise up to $10 million.

Dupree adds experience & depth to the Chargers' pass-rushing unit.

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers were gashed pretty consistently on the defensive side of the ball. It was hard for them to stop teams on the ground and through the air, which is especially tough considering how high-powered some of the offenses in the AFC are.

They did make a move on Saturday, though, that might help put a stop to that for the 2024 season. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday afternoon that the team signed veteran pass-rusher Bud Dupree to a two-year deal for just $6 million, although that could rise to $10 million with incentives.

This is a solid move for the Chargers, who add help and depth to their pass-rushing unit. Dupree is a former first round pick, as he was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 22nd overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. Dupree has bounced around since then, and finds his next home in Tinseltown.

Related NFL Legend Was Pissed Off As Son Fell To 7th Round Of the NFL Draft Jerry Rice wasn't happy about the fact that his son slid all the way to the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft.

What Can Bud Dupree Bring to the Chargers' Defense?

Dupree has been a solid defender for quite some time now

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dupree spent the first six seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, where he became a pretty reliable contributor on their defense. His best season came in 2019, when he finished the season with 11.5 sacks, 16 TFLs, 68 tackles, and 17 QB hits.

Dupree doesn't have any accolades to prove his success, but the numbers don't lie. He's been a steady contributor since he entered the NFL, and will look to continue to do the same with the Chargers.

Bud Dupree's Career Statistics Stat Category Production Games 119 Sacks 53.0 QB Hits 90 Tackles 305 Tackles for Loss 70

The pass-rushing aspect of the Chargers' roster already has some nice pieces on it as well. They've got Joey Bosa, of course, who has remained dominant when healthy. Khalil Mack returned to excellent form in 2023 as well, recording a career-high 17 sacks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In seasons in which Dupree has started at least 15 games, he's never recorded less than 5.5 sacks. These seasons include 2017 (6.0), 2018 (5.5), 2019 (11.5) and 2023 (6.5). Dupree also recorded eight sacks in 2020, even though he only played in 11 games.

Playing on the other side of the line was Morgan Fox, who had 5.5 sacks in 2023. There are some solid young pieces on their defensive front, too. Tuli Tuipulotu was drafted before the 2023 season, and he put together a respectable 4.5 sacks in his rookie year.

Los Angeles also added Justin Eboigbe in the fourth round of this year's draft, who will help develop more of a pass-rush from the inside of the line.

Dupree has seen and done a lot of things in his NFL career. While he's failed to return to the form he was in during his career-best 2019 season, he's still been productive just about every year. In 2023, with the Atlanta Falcons, Dupree recorded 6.5 sacks, which would have been the third-most of any defender on the Chargers' roster last year.

Dupree has played in multiple different roles and alignments throughout his career as a pass-rusher. That flexibility will make him an excellent depth piece for Los Angeles, as he can fill in for either Mack or Bosa when they need him to, which should allow those two veterans to stay healthy and on the field.

Dupree's experience could be very important for some of the Chargers' younger defensive linemen, like Tuipulotu and Eboigbe, as well.

Ultimately, this is a very solid signing for Los Angeles. It's a low-risk, high-reward situation for the team, and his depth and leadership will be a solid step towards improving their defense for the 2024 season.

Source: Tom Pelissero

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.