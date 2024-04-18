Highlights The Los Angeles Chargers have signed running back J.K. Dobbins to a one-year deal.

Los Angeles is attempting to transform their offensive identity under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

In their efforts to become tougher and more physical, the Chargers have added a number of players and staffers from the Baltimore Ravens.

The Los Angeles Chargers are doing all they can to give Justin Herbert a quality rushing attack.

Late Wednesday evening, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chargers were adding running back J.K. Dobbins on a one-year deal. The former Baltimore Ravens starter was GIVEMESPORT's No. 9 free agent running back this offseason. He has averaged 5.8 yards per carry throughout his injury-plagued four-year career.

Dobbins, a second-round pick in 2020, was only still on the market because of his aforementioned injury history. He missed the entire 2021 season and part of the 2022 campaign due to an ACL tear and successive clean-up surgery, and recorded only eight carries for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of 2023 before tearing his Achilles.

Los Angeles Continues Committing To Ground Game

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have reshaped their identity this offseason under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is bringing his unique brand back to the NFL after spending eight years at his alma mater, the University of Michigan. He and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have talked in droves about establishing a dynamic rushing attack since arriving in Hollywood, and have made a number of signings in an effort to do so.

Gone are wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, running back Austin Ekeler, and tight end Gerald Everett from the previous regime's pass-centric approach. In their stead, general manager Joe Hortiz has added the proper personnel for the implementation of Roman's run-heavy scheme, many of whom share one common trait (more on that to come).

With eight days remaining until the 2024 NFL Draft, Los Angeles still has a number of vacancies in their offense. They need more bodies at wide receiver, tight end, and running back, even with Dobbins' addition as a low-risk, high-reward option. GIVEMESPORT currently projects them to trade back in Round 1 of the draft, then land one of the class' safest weapons and best secondary prospects before the night is over.

Chargers Are Becoming The West Coast's Ravens

They've added many of Baltimore's former staffers and players this offseason

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Jim Harbaugh and his brother, John, are cut from the same cloth. This unsurprisingly leads them to employ similar philosophies when it comes to roster construction and cultivating a winning culture. However, Jim has taken these familial ties to another level during his return to the professional ranks.

Including Dobbins, the Chargers now employ five offensive players who were Ravens draft picks or rookie signings. Three of them, all from the 2018 class, have been added in free agency. Practice squad fullback Ben Mason, a 2021 fifth-rounder, is the lone exception.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Greg Roman has always led strong running games wherever he's gone as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. His 49ers offenses finished 8th, 4th, 3rd, and 4th in rushing from 2011-2014, his Bills units were 1st and 1st, and his Ravens offenses from 2019-2022 finished 1st, 1st, 3rd, and 2nd. If you want a strong running game, hire Roman.

Hortiz, Los Angeles' new GM, also hails from John Harbaugh's squad. He joined the Chargers after more than 25 years in Baltimore's scouting department, and brought New York Jets director of player personnel Chad Alexander, whom he worked with for two decades in Charm City, to L.A. to be his assistant general manager. There are several more former Ravens that have joined the Chargers staff since Jim arrived in town:

Roman, as most will know, was the Ravens' offensive coordinator for four seasons under John from 2019-2022 after having served Jim in the same role with the 49ers from 2011-2014.

The Ravens' assistant offensive line coach, Mike Devlin, has also made the pilgrimage out west, where he earned himself a promotion to offensive line coach.

New tight end coach and run game coordinator, Andy Bischoff, also worked in Baltimore from 2015-2020.

Senior offensive assistant, Marc Trestman, served as the Ravens' offensive coordinator from 2015-2016 after struggling as the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2013-2014.

New defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, worked with the Ravens from 2017-2020, most recently as their DBs coach.

Brotherly Love - Chargers Who Were Ravens Rookies Player Position Draft Year/Round Hayden Hurst TE 2018 (Rd. 1) J.K. Dobbins RB 2020 (Rd. 2) Ben Mason FB 2021 (Rd. 5) Bradley Bozeman C 2018 (Rd. 6) Gus Edwards RB 2018 (UDFA)

The Chargers are hoping to experience the same wave of success these Ravens experienced while they were on the East Coast. Over the last six seasons, Baltimore won double-digit games five times and made an AFC Championship game appearance. In the same time frame, Los Angeles reached 10 wins just twice and never advanced beyond the divisional round.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.