Highlights D'Andre Swift signed a 3-year, $24 million deal with the Chicago Bears, making him one of the highest-paid RBs.

Swift had an impressive 2023 season, reaching career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns.

The Bears, known for their strong rushing game, now have an elite RB group with Swift, Herbert, and Foreman.

One of the younger running back names to headline NFL free agency this offseason, D'Andre Swift wasted no time in inking a brand-new contract for himself. After having spent the final year of his contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift will now make a short 11-hour trip west to join the Chicago Bears.

Swift has signed a three-year, $24 million deal and is set to become the Bears' starting RB in 2024, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Swift certainly made the most of his final season in Philly, and it paid off in a big way, as he is now one of the top 10 highest paid RBs in the NFL.

Swift Had a Career Year in 2023

The RB joins an elite rushing unit in Chicago

The Bears were second in the league in rushing yards last year, coming in just shy of the 2,400 mark with 2,399 yards total. In 2023, Swift managed 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 229 carries, setting career highs in both yards and touches.

D'Andre Swift 2023 Stats Stat Swift NFL Rank Carries 229 12th Rushing Yards 1,049 5th Yards Per Attempt 4.6 13th Rushing Success Rate 54.1% 9th Rushing TDs 5 24th

While the QB situation in Chicago is still up for debate, it's safe to say that whoever gets the honors of being the starter in 2024 will be accompanied by an elite rushing crew. The Bears were all but expected to sign a big-name rusher, so this move came as no surprise for the franchise.

This is a team that has a clear identity and is building a roster that can accompany its style. The signing of Swift marks yet another solid addition to an already burgeoning roster.

Swift will join fellow rushers Khalil Herbert and D'onta Foreman to round out Chicago's RB room heading into the 2024 regular season. Chicago's front office can now turn its attention to sorting out the ongoing Justin Fields saga. With that being said, they could look to add one or two more big-time free agent signings throughout the offseason.

