Highlights Kadarius Toney, the struggling Chiefs wide receiver, is expected to sit out his seventh straight game at Super Bowl 58 against the 49ers.

Despite Toney's underwhelming season, his contributions to the team's previous Super Bowl win make the trade for him worth it.

Both teams also made minor roster moves ahead of the Super Bow, including the Chiefs activating RB Jerick McKinnon from the IR.

Kadarius Toney has had his K.C. swan song.

The struggling Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver has not played since December 17, and the former first-round pick is expected to sit out his seventh straight game at Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Toney was not on the Chiefs' final injury report, which means that he is likely to be a healthy scratch once again.

Was the Chiefs' trade for Toney a failure?

Kansas City, 49ers made several other roster moves in the lead up to Super Bowl 58

Head coach Andy Reid said "we'll see" when asked on Tuesday if Toney would be suiting up for the Big Game:

He's been practicing, we'll just see whether he's up or not.

Ultimately, those practice sessions were not enough to raise his stock in Reid's eyes after he became a team distraction thanks to an IG Live rant in which he refuted claims that he missed the AFC Championship Game due to injury, implying the Chiefs lied and that he was a healthy scratch. He later walked back those comments, saying the angry and expletive section of his soliloquy was directed at his previous employers, the New York Giants, and their fans.

Apparently, that explanation wasn't enough to convince the Walrus.

Toney has had a shocker of a year in 2023. He was expected to slide into the WR1 role with the departure of Juju Smith-Schuster during the offseason, but he responded with one of the least prolific receiving campaigns in the entire league, not to mention the comedy of errors that accompanied his lack of production.

Toney 2023 Chiefs Receiving Ranks Category Toney Rank Receptions 27 T-5th Receiving Yards 169 10th Receiving TDs 1 T-7th Success Rate 44.7 T-10th Catch % 71.1 8th

On top of that ridiculously low level of impact on the stat sheet, Toney also had five drops, which comes out at a brutal 7.5 drop rate. One of those resulted directly in a pick six in the season opener against the Detroit Lions, and a brain fart also led to an offsides penalty that took a go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown off the board against the Buffalo Bills.

While 2023 has made the Toney trade—in which the Chiefs gave up a first-round pick—seem like a failure, but is it really? He may not have turned out to be a number one receiver, but he was as responsible for last year's Super Bowl win as anyone. He scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter and set up another score in the final frame with an electric 65-yard punt return.

Without Toney, you could argue that the Chiefs are playing for their second title on Sunday, rather than their third. That, in itself, makes the trade worth the price of admission. If you're not trading for guys to win you Super Bowls, why are you trading at all?

However, rookie Rashee Rice has already eclipsed him, and even other mistake-prone wideouts like Marquez Valdes-Scantling have come back into the fold. This news likely means that Toney has already played his final snap for the Chiefs, as he should become a cap casualty with one year left on his deal.

While Toney and All-Pro guard Joe Thuney won't be playing—for very different reasons—there is potential for running back Jerick McKinnon to suit up. The third-down specialist has been activated off of IR, though the Chiefs are still keeping their McKinnon cards close to the vest.

Kansas City also activated nose tackle Mike Pennel from their practice squad and placed Thuney on the injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Schefter.

On the other side, the 49ers also promoted a couple of depth guys from their practice squad ahead of the Super Bowl in defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill, according to Schefter. Fellow d-lineman Kalia Davis, who practiced in full all week, was ruled out due to an ankle issue.

