In December, Araiza, a former Buffalo Bills draft pick, was dropped from the lawsuit that had been keeping him out of the league.

The Chiefs' desire to re-sign two big-name defensive stars likely means they're moving on from their previous punter, Tommy Townsend.

The “Punt God” has returned to the NFL.

Late Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza was signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Araiza, the 180th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, was named in the lawsuit of a woman who alleged she was raped by him and four other San Diego State University football players in October 2021. Araiza had just recently been named Buffalo's starting punter when the lawsuit was filed, and was released two days later.

He was dropped from the still ongoing lawsuit in December, and he subsequently dropped his own defamation lawsuit against his accuser. Neither side admitted wrongdoing and there was reportedly no money that changed hands as a result of the suits.

Kansas City moving on from Townsend

Chiefs looking to free up as much cap space as possible

The Chiefs have a number of big free agents following their most recent Super Bowl win, including two major franchise tag candidates on the defensive side. With only $22 million in cap space right now and a stated desire to bring back both Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed, general manager Brett Veach has to penny-pinch in other areas to make that dream a reality.

Enter Araiza—whose official contract numbers have not yet been revealed—in place of four-year starting punter Tommy Townsend, who made a shade over $2.6 million (11th-most among punters) after hitting restricted free agency a year ago.

Townsend earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2022 by finishing second in grass yards per punt and first in net yards per punt, but was unable to replicate that success this season ahead of unrestricted free agency. He also ranked in the bottom half of the league in touchback percentage and percentage of punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

Tommy Townsend - 2022 & 2023 Category 2022 (Rank) 2023 (Rank) Yards per Punt 50.4 (2nd) 47.1 (17th) Net Yards per Punt 45.6 (1st) 41.9 (15th) Touchback Percentage 7.5% (21st) 8.5% (23rd) Inside-the-20 Percentage 41.5% (12th) 33.9% (23rd)

Araiza released a brief statement through his agency, JL Sports, shortly after the news of his signing broke:

I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the Chiefs. I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career. I want to thank my family, who have been my rock, and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support.

Araiza pulled double-duty as kicker and punter during his 2021 junior year at San Diego State, attempting 28 field goals and 79 punts. He set the new NCAA record that year by averaging 51.2 yards per punt, eclipsing the 51.0 yard average of former New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles punter Braden Mann, who accomplished the feat at Texas A&M in 2018.

Araiza won the 2021 Ray Guy Award, given to the top collegiate punter, and became the Aztecs' second-ever unanimous All-American, joining running back Marshall Faulk (1992-1993).

