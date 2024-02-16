This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Kansas City Chiefs pick up Chris Jones' 2024 option, retaining the right to franchise tag him, paying him $4.25M in incentives.

They can choose to pay him just over $20M with the franchise tag or just under $16M with the transition tag for 2024.

If not tagged, Jones will be a free agent and might command even more than what he would be paid with the franchise tag.

It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs are holding up their end of the bargain.

After Chris Jones declared during K.C.'s championship parade that he wanted to return for the 2024 campaign despite his impending free agency, it seems as though the franchise is on the same page, as they have picked up his 2024 option, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This means that they have now retained the right to slap the franchise tag on the big fella, which would pay him just over $20 million for the 2024 campaign, per Spotrac. If they chose to use the transition tag, it would cost them just under $16 million, per OverTheCap.

Kansas City picking up the option also means that they will now pay him the $4.5 million in incentives that he earned for his First-Team All-Pro performance in 2023, per Rapoport. If Jones is not tagged, he will be free to hit the open market, where the 29-year-old will likely command even more than what he would be paid through the franchise tag.

There are already seven DTs making on contracts with an AAV over $20 million, and there's an argument to be made that Jones is better than each and every one of them.

Source: Ian Rapoport