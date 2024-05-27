Highlights Clippers face crucial offseason decisions with George, Harden, & Westbrook hitting free agency.

Veterans Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry are options to replace the talented lead guards.

Both Paul and Lowry would provide offensive spark off the bench, but may not boost title odds.

The Los Angeles Clippers will face some major decisions this summer, as veteran stars Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook could all hit the open market.

After struggling with playmaking early in the "213" era, Harden and Westbrook have provided the Clippers with two talented lead guards. Last season, Harden averaged 8.5 assists per game, becoming only the fifth player in franchise history to hit that single-season milestone. Meanwhile, Westbrook chipped in 5.0 assists per game off the bench.

With Kawhi Leonard under contract and limited draft capital, the Clippers are locked into win-now mode. Obviously, keeping Harden and Westbrook would be ideal, as the franchise attempts to contend for the title next season. However, if they lose either player, they will have to find a quality replacement. With limited assets, that could prove to be difficult.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Clippers are expected to show interest in veteran free agents Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry:

"I nonetheless heard this week that Paul and Kyle Lowry, whose free agency is looming after finishing last season in Philadelphia, are veteran guards said to interest the Clippers ... with a further variable to factor in stemming from Russell Westbrook's still-to-be determined status. Westbrook has a $4 million player option for next season that he must decide on by June 29."

Both players are talented playmakers. In addition, they have plenty of big-game experience, appearing in a combined 285 total playoff games.

Can Paul or Lowry Move the Needle for the Clippers?

Paul and Lowry are potential future Hall of Famers, but neither player is in their prime.

Last season, Paul posted career lows in points per game (9.2), box plus/minus (+1.0), and PER (14.7). Still, he averaged an impressive 6.8 assists per game in a reduced role, while shooting a respectable 37.1 percent from deep. Offensively, he would be a seamless fit in LA.

There are concerns on the defensive end. At his peak, Paul was an elite defender, but at this stage of his career, he is no longer an intimidating force. Last season, opponents shot 2.4% higher from the field with Paul as their primary defender.

Conversely, Westbrook was excellent on the defensive side of the floor for the Clippers last season. He routinely took on the toughest assignments, and his combination of athleticism and energy elevated the unit as a whole.

Kyle Lowry vs Chris Paul - 2023 Advanced Stats Category Kyle Lowry Chris Paul ORTG 111.4 113.7 DRTG 111.6 111.0 NRTG -0.2 2.8

Last season, Lowry averaged 8.1 points and 4.2 assists per game. He shot a blistering 39.2 percent from three-point range. Lowry would thrive as a catch-and-shoot option, playing alongside Leonard and George.

Like Paul, Lowry is not a great defender. Last season, opponents shot 2.9% higher from the field with him as their primary defender.

Paul and Lowry are quality role players. Given the Clippers' lack of assets, either player would be a quality pickup if Harden or Westbrook departed. They could provide an offensive spark off the bench.

However, neither player would significantly boost the team's title odds.