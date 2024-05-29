Highlights Ty Lue has agreed to a lucrative long-term contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, becoming one of the NBA's highest-paid coaches.

During his tenure, Lue led the Clippers to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history and maximized veteran role players such as Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum.

Despite a few questionable rotation decisions, Lue's overall impact and stability make him a respected coach around the league.

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a long-term contract extension with head coach Ty Lue, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is expected to make him one of the NBA's highest-paid coaches.

"Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue has agreed on a new long-term contract that'll make him one of the league's highest paid coaches. Lue, who had been entering the final year of his deal, is considered one of the NBA's elite coaches."

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the extension is valued at nearly $70 million over five years.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had been "eager" to reach a new deal with Lue, per Wojnarowski.

Lue took over as the organization's head coach in 2020. Over four seasons, he has amassed a record of 184-134 (.579). In 2021, he helped the Clippers reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Evaluating Lue's Tenure With the Clippers

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

During his tenure, Lue has done an admirable job of keeping the team competitive, despite injury struggles. During the 2021-22 campaign, the Clippers finished with a 42-40 record (8th in the Western Conference), even though Kawhi Leonard missed the entire season and Paul George played in only 31 games.

Lue has been able to maximize veteran role players such as Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum. Both were waived by previous teams and became major playoff contributors over multiple seasons.

In 2022, Jackson called Lue the "best coach in the league".

In a 2022 interview, Batum said that Lue "saved his life".

"Ty Lue saved my life, so I'll stay with T-Lue unless they kick me out. He saved my career."

However, Lue has not been perfect. During his tenure, he has made a couple of questionable rotation decisions. During the 2022-23 season, Marcus Morris Sr. struggled on the court, recording a box plus/minus of -1.9. As the season progressed, his slump worsened, as he shot only 23.5 percent from three following the All-Star break. Lue continued to give minutes to Morris, while Robert Covington and Amir Coffey remained on the bench.

He made a similar mistake in the 2023-24 season, repeatedly trying to incorporate P.J. Tucker into the rotation. Tucker carried a box plus/minus of -3.5. He was eventually removed from the rotation, but Lue curiously later started him one game during the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the positives outweigh the negatives with Lue. He is a respected coach around the league with championship experience. As the Clippers enter a critical offseason, he can provide the franchise some needed stability.

