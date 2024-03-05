Highlights Dalton Schultz solidifies his role as C.J. Stroud's TE1, as he has re-signed with the Houston Texans for 3 years, $36M.

Schultz is a premier tight end with consistent production since 2020, and he proved to be a valuable security blanket for Stroud last season.

The Texans are set up for success with Stroud, Schultz, Collins, and Dell in their offensive lineup.

C.J. Stroud got an early offseason present from the Houston Texans' front office on Tuesday: per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team has re-upped with tight end Dalton Schultz on a three-year, $36 million contract.

The former Dallas Cowboys' tight end ranked third on the Texans with 635 receiving yards in 2023, and his 59 receptions were second only to Nico Collins. He proved to be a valuable security blanket over the middle of the field for Stroud, and now he'll get to continue serving as TE1 in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's system.

Schultz's deal takes one of the best offensive free agents off the board, leaving teams with options like Noah Fant and Hunter Henry as they scour the market for tight end upgrades. The Texans, meanwhile, keep an important piece of their offensive core in place, which should bode well for their division title defense in 2024.

Schultz has established himself as a premier tight end

Houston's skill positions are as loaded as any group in the AFC

Schultz is a big-bodied receiver with a recent history of solid production (50+ catches and 500+ receiving yards in every year since 2020), making him one of the best tight ends on the market this offseason. He made good on his one-year, $6.3 million deal as Stroud's security blanket last season, and now he gets the long-term deal he's been waiting for since the Cowboys franchise tagged him in 2022.

Schultz TE Ranks 2020-2023 Category Schultz Rank Receptions 257 5th Receiving Yards 2,635 8th Receiving TDs 22 4th 1st Downs 138 7th Success Rate 58.1 9th

His contract reportedly includes $23.5 million in total guarantees, which ranks seventh among all tight ends (and ahead of Travis Kelce). His average annual salary of $12 million now ranks 12th, behind guys like Dawson Knox, which speaks to the team-friendly nature of the deal based on Schultz's production in recent years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dalton Schultz was a great security blanket for C.J. Stroud because of his reliability and his ability to make plays after contact, ranking fourth in yards after contact (115) and second in broken tackles (8) among tight ends.

Schultz serves an important function in the middle of the field for Houston, as Slowik likes to draw up a lot of zone-beaters (i.e., option routes, post routes, vertical seams, etc.) over the middle while his receivers run man-beaters (i.e., slants, curls, go routes, etc.) on the outside. The inside-out flexibility of the offense makes the offense difficult to cover, especially with a trigger man as prolific as Stroud.

The Texans should be the heavy favorite to repeat as division champs next season, as the Indianapolis Colts continue their rebuild with Anthony Richardson and the Jacksonville Jaguars try to keep their contention window pried open after a down season (the Tennessee Titans are about to embark on a slow, arduous rebuild of their own). Schultz's re-signing only further establishes their credentials as the AFC South's best team.

If Stroud can take another leap in 2024—and he's got plenty of support to do it, as he's flanked by Schultz, Collins, and rookie receiver Tank Dell—the Texans should be one of the best teams in the entire AFC.

