Highlights Miami Dolphins show they value Jaylen Waddle's talents with massive $84.75M extension.

Waddle's contract makes him the highest-paid WR2 in the league.

The Dolphins are investing heavily in their offense, but have a couple more big deals to negotiate.

Miami certainly isn't skimping on wide receiver contracts.

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a massive extension with wideout Jaylen Waddle, giving the 2021 first round pick a three-year, $84.75 million deal that includes $76 million in guaranteed money, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal comes as the latest in a long line of huge extensions and contracts signed by wide receivers this offseason. Nevertheless, Waddle's deal, as the most recent, is one of the best in the league and by far the most lucrative for a guy who's not even the top target on his own team.

Miami had already picked up Waddle's fifth-year option in late April, so it was clear that the Alabama product was part of coach Mike McDaniel's future plans. Now, the fish have to look at new contracts for their WR1 and QB1 to maintain their offensive core.

NFL WR Market Continues to Explode

Waddle is a WR2 making more than most WR1s in the league

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Believe it or not, there are now more WRs making $20+ million a year (20) than there are QBs making that much (17). The wide receiver market has seemingly been set and reset a half-dozen times this offseason, and while Waddle's new deal, which was negotiated by his agents at WME Football, doesn't eclipse any top earners, it lands him in rarified air nonetheless:

The total value of Waddle's deal, $84.75 million, is the seventh-highest among wide receivers, just behind the $92 million that Calvin Ridley signed for in Tennessee back in March.

Waddle's $28.25 million average annual value ranks him fourth among wideouts, just behind his teammate Tyreek Hill's $30 million per year deal (more on that later) and just ahead of Davante Adams' $28 million AAV.

The guaranteed money on Waddle's pact, $76 million, ranks him third behind only the two latest monster extensions that were handed to Amon-Ra St. Brown ($77 million guaranteed) and A.J. Brown ($84 million).

This deal proves that the Dolphins are willing to invest more in their passing game than any other team in the league, as Waddle's $28.25 AAV towers over the $25 million that the Philadelphia Eagles just handed their WR2, DeVonta Smith.

While Miami is at the forefront in this respect, they're far from alone, as they are now one of four different teams paying two wide receivers $20 million or more: the Eagles are paying Brown and Smith, the Houston Texans just signed Nico Collins to a deal paying him over $24 million to join Stefon Diggs' $22.5 million a year pact, and the Chicago Bears are paying both Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore about $20 million a year apiece.

Waddle is clearly the Robin to Hill's Batman, but he's actually been producing like a bonafide WR1 over the past two years while playing with the Cheetah. Since 2022, Waddle has earned 2.73 yards per route run, which puts him behind only Hill, Justin Jefferson, and A.J. Brown over that span.

Waddle WR Ranks Since Entering NFL in 2021 Category Waddle Rank Receptions 251 14th Yards 3,385 12th Yards/Reception 13.5 T-22nd TD 18 T-19th 1st Downs 166 10th Success Rate 57.6 T-10th Catch Rate 69.5 T-15th YAC 1,370 9th

Waddle is also the only Dolphins receiver ever to record 1,000+ yards in three straight years. He also holds the franchise record for most receiving yards in a player's first three years (3,385) and set Miami rookie records for receptions (104) and receiving yards (1,014) in 2021.

What Does Waddle Deal Mean For Other Fins?

Tagovailoa and Hill could be looking for new extensions

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

While the deal secures a Pro Bowl caliber player through 2028 for Miami, it does put them in dire financial straits, as they now have just under $2 million in cap space for the 2024 season and -$6.5 million for the 2025 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the past two seasons, Jaylen Waddle leads all WR2s in receiving yards (2,370) by a wide margin thanks to his big play ability. His 16.1 yards per reception across the 2022-2023 seasons ranks second behind only George Pickens (min. 100 receptions).

The Dolphins still need to pay quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and while those contract negotiations have reportedly begun, Tagovailoa's partial absences from some OTAs has apparently slowed the process. Either way, the team needs to pay Waddle's Alabama signal caller, and they need to do it fast if they don't want to pay much more than the four-year, $212 million the Detroit Lions just gave Jared Goff.

If they wait for the Dallas Cowboys to reset the market with Dak Prescott, they could be forced to pay Tagovailoa in excess of $250 million in total cash. Paying Waddle means they want to rely on the passing game, so one would think that an investment in Tagovailoa shouldn't be too far behind.

And what about Tyreek? While he is technically getting paid $30 million a year on his current deal, it's severely backloaded, which makes his AAV a bit fugazi. Without his $47.25 million final year, he's actually making more like $25 million, which simply won't do for a player of his caliber considering the current climate of receiver contracts.

While he has said that he would hang up his blazing cleats after the 2025 season, he has also hinted at his desire for a new deal earlier this month in the midst of all this money being thrown at wideouts:

I love Miami. I love every bit of it. Obviously, I would like to retire in Miami, but we all know how the NFL is, how jobs go, and people getting promotions over here and we understand that. I love the team I play on, love the guys in the locker room, love the head coach, love the GM. So that means sign me. I love all you guys so much, I want to stay in Miami forever, man. Keep me there.

If the Dolphins are going to give Hill another deal to make him the highest-paid wideout once again, on top of the deals for Waddle and Tagovailoa, the team is going to have to skimp heavily on other areas of the team. Veterans Bradley Chubb and Terron Armstead are likely cap casualties with their massive cap hits, though whether they get their deals restructured or are simply cut remains to be seen.

Miami is clearly pushing all of their chips in on the back of their speedy offense, but will it be enough to truly contend in the hardscrabble AFC?

Source: Ian Rapoport

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.