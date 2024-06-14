Highlights Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell signs with the Dolphins, returns to the city of his alma mater.

Campbell is a top run-stopper with impressive stats, and adds depth to the Dolphins' defense.

Many veteran players signed short-term deals with the Dolphins, attracted by coach Mike McDaniel.

The Miami Dolphins had a rough time at the start of free agency, losing several key players to mega-deals.

In the time since, the team has been able to sign multiple veteran players to low-cost deals, with the latest being a defensive lineman. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported:

Homecoming: Long-time Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell, one of the biggest name free agents available, is expected to sign with the Dolphins, per me and Tom Pelissero. Back at home for The U superstar. The 37-year-old has plenty left and will bring leadership.

While he grew up in Denver, Colorado, Campbell does have a familiarity with Florida. The star defensive tackle attended the vaunted University of Miami from 2004-2007. He was drafted out of the school by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Campbell Is Still One of the Top Run-Stoppers in the League

The defensive tackle also notched 7 sacks last year

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Campbell is a massive human being at 6-foot-8 and 282 pounds, but he has been an explosive force in the NFL since his early days in the league. He is currently fourth on the career list with 175 tackles for loss and tied for 32nd with 105.5 career sacks. He has a chance to continue to climb those leaderboards in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Calais Campbell has been an Iron Man during his time in the league. In his 16 seasons, Campbell has never appeared in fewer than 12 games in any single season. He has played the full complement of games in 10 of his 17 NFL seasons.

Campbell not only brings size, experience, and a high-motor, but he brings versatility as well. His combination of size and skill allows him to play defensive tackle, as well as either defensive end spots along the defensive line. He played 60+ snaps at all three positions last year.

While he's been known for his harassment of opposing QBs, Campbell is also an elite run-defender off the edge. Among edge defenders last year, Campbell was 10th in PFF's run-defense grade (80.2), just behind DPOY finalist T.J. Watt. His 26 'stops', which is a tackle that constitutes a 'failure' for the offense on a running play, were ninth-most at his position, and his 'stop' rate (9.2) was also top 15.

The defensive lineman is one of many experienced veterans to sign a short-term deal with the Dolphins this offseason. The team has also wrangled Odell Beckhan Jr., Jonnu Smith, Jordan Poyer, and Shaq Barrett. Each of these players has significant playoff experience and at least seven years in the NFL.

If the entire roster was healthy, the Dolphins may not have had a spot for Campbell, especially after drafting Chop Robinson and signing Barrett. But two of the Dolphins' best defensive players, Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb, are still recovering from serious injuries that will likely keep them out until the midway point of the 2024 season, at the least.

Calais Campbell Career Statistics Category Total All-Time Rank Forced Fumbles 17 T-108th Tackles for Loss 175 4th Sacks 105.5 T-32nd

The bevy of veteran signings also shows that players around the league respect and want to play for coach Mike McDaniel. This is a make-or-break year for the Dolphins, who could have issues keeping the roster intact in 2025 due to the salary cap—issues which have already been rearing their ugly head this spring and summer.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.