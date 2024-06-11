Highlights Marcus Maye signs with the Dolphins and believes Miami is a Super Bowl contender.

Maye is a versatile player with experience at both free and strong safety positions.

Maye adds depth to Dolphins' safety position and provides insurance for potential injuries.

Several teams still have holes to fill on their rosters in the weeks after the NFL Draft.

Luckily for those teams, there are still several available veteran free agents who can help make an impact this year. According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Miami Dolphins added one of those veterans in safety Marcus Maye on Monday:

Former Jets and Saints safety Marcus Maye is signing with the Dolphins per source. Maye had multiple teams interested but loves the roster in Miami and wants to be part of a Super Bowl contender — which he believes Miami has.

The Dolphins do have an impressive squad, though the team lost some key free agents this offseason in Robert Hunt, Christian Wilkins, and safety Brandon Jones.

However, the team has been able to back-fill their roster with veteran free agents like Shaquil Barrett, Odell Beckham Jr., and now Maye. Thanks to their explosive offense, the Dolphins look like a true Super Bowl contender.

Maye Should Be a Versatile Piece for the Dolphins' Defense

The veteran has experience playing both free and strong safety

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Maye entered the league as a second-round pick of the New York Jets in 2017 and teamed with his 2017 draft classmate Jamal Adams as the team's starting safeties. It was one of the better pairings in the league, as Adams played in the box, and Maye covered the deep half of the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While in coverage in 2023, Marcus Maye only allowed opposing quarterbacks a rating of 67.9, the best number of his career and good for 11th among safeties who played at least 40 percent of their team's defensive snaps last year.

The safety moved to the New Orleans Saints in 2022, signing a three-year, $28.5 million contract. While in New Orleans, Maye acted more as a strong safety while teaming with Tyrann Mathieu. Maye experienced injury and personal issues during his time with the Saints and was waived by the team in February 2024.

The Dolphins do not have a need for Marcus Maye to be a starter right away. The team's current safeties are young up-and-comer Jevon Holland and 2021 First-Team All-Pro Jordan Poyer, who came over from the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

Still, Maye is a talented and experienced veteran who is capable of playing both safety positions. The Dolphins are now better prepared if they suffer an injury in their defensive backfield.

