The Miami Dolphins are shedding a superstar cornerback and a ton of salary.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Dolphins have informed Xavien Howard that he will be released at the start of the new league year.

Cutting Howard, a four-time Pro-Bowler and two-time All-Pro, saves Miami $18.5 million against the 2024 salary cap if designated as a post-June 1st cut. The Dolphins are one of seven teams still projected to be over the record-high $255.4 million salary cap, sitting nearly $38.5 million past budget when the day began.

But with linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah ($13.7 million in savings) off the roster and Howard expected to follow suit, they've trimmed their excess spending to just $6.3 million.

Howard will have many suitors

Even with the move, Miami will have to bargain hunt in the market

“X” led the league in interceptions twice, pulling down seven in 2018 and 10 in 2020. His NFL-high 20 passes defended in the latter campaign, coupled with those interceptions, earned him First-Team All-Pro honors and a third-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

From that point on, Howard hasn’t been quite the same player. The now 30-year-old made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022, but has picked off just one pass in each of the past two seasons. However, his past production should lead to plenty of interest once he joins a relatively uninspiring group of free agent corners on the market.

Howard 2023 CB Ranks Category Howard Rank Tackles 45 T-61st INT 1 T-34th Passes Defended 12 T-19th Passer Rating 81.3 29th Completion % 62.9 T-57th TD Allowed 1 T-11th Yards/Target 6.8 T-40th Missed Tackle % 11.8 68th

The Philadelphia Eagles are definitely the type of team to take a flier on a previously dominant veteran like Howard (they did so with other DBs such as Darius Slay and Kevin Byard), and they could use the help anyway considering their recent struggles against the pass (31st-ranked pass defense in 2023).

The Washington Commanders were the only team with a worse pass defense than Philly last year, and with over $96 million in cap space, they could splurge on Howard. He could also serve as a mentor for Washington's young secondary, which includes burgeoning cover guy Benjamin St-Juste.

With Howard no longer in South Beach, Miami has added another need to a steadily growing list. They still don't have enough cap space to franchise tag defensive tackle Christian Wilkins if they're unable to reach a long-term pact, and are presumably weeks away from losing their starting center (Connor Williams) and right guard (Robert Hunt) to free agency.

Linebacker Jerome Baker would spare the Dolphins approximately $11 million in cap space if he were designated a post-June 1st cut, but his departure would create yet another hole in their lineup. With only two picks in the first three rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft, Miami will need to hit on its four Day 3 selections and find value contributors in the lower tiers of free agency to avoid a big step back in the competitive AFC.

