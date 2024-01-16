Highlights Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, has reportedly announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons.

Kelce had a successful career, making multiple Pro Bowls and appearing in two Super Bowls.

He has potential opportunities in broadcasting and within the Philadelphia Eagles organization.

Jason Kelce, the outstanding center for the Philadelphia Eagles, has talked about leaving the NFL for several years.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he told teammates that he will retire from the sport after 13 seasons following the team's disappointing 32-9 playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, which was the culmination of a frustrating late-season collapse.

After the game, Kelce was unwilling to speak with reporters, saying "No guys, not today," when approached, per Schefter.

Kelce contemplated retirement last year, but decided to stick it out for one more season with an Eagles team that had made the Super Bowl in 2022. After a tremendous start to the year, the team went into a tailspin as they lost six of their final seven games.

Related Eagles snap skid, still have plenty to fix before NFL playoffs With the NFL playoffs just weeks away, the Philadelphia Eagles still have some major issues to address.

Fans can still count on seeing lots of Jason Kelce

The affable center will have broadcasting opportunities if he is interested

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles drafted Jason Kelce in the sixth round (191st overall) in 2011. He fell in the draft because he didn't have prototypical size for an offensive lineman at 6'3" and under 300 pounds. The selection would go down as one of the best value picks in franchise history.

Kelce became a starter in 2013, his third year with the team. In 2014, he would make his first Pro Bowl, and he went on to do so six more times. Kelce was also named a First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press six times in his career, tied for fourth-most all-time among centers. He also appeared in two Super Bowls, winning a ring at the conclusion of the 2017 campaign. He is more than likely going to be a first ballot Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible in a few years.

Kelce has battled through injuries for the last several seasons and missed four games in 2023. He seriously considered retiring after last year's Super Bowl loss but decided to come back for one more go. Late in Monday night's loss to the Buccaneers, he was visibly emotional on the sidelines as the realization of his retirement started to dawn on him.

According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of Kelce, "He's special, and I love him. He's one of the most special guys I've been around."

Tackle Lane Johnson, who played along Kelce's offensive line for 11 years, also spoke glowingly of his longtime teammate after the game, per ESPN's Tim McManus:

I love him. He's one of the best to ever play the game. The things he can do on the football field athletically—I don't think we'll see another one like him for a long time.

Kelce has a promising media career ahead of him if that is the route he wants to go. He already hosts the popular New Heights podcast with his brother Travis, and the center is also one of the most revered figures in Philadelphia sports. He will likely have the opportunity to work for the team in a different capacity if he so chooses.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.