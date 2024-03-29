Highlights Eagles trade Haason Reddick to the Jets for a 2026 conditional third round pick, affecting their defensive front.

Reddick's departure adds to a trend of key veterans leaving the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season.

The Jets strengthen their defense by adding Reddick alongside other notable acquisitions, aiming for success in the AFC.

The Philadelphia Eagles continued to reshape their roster on Friday by trading veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second based on playing time, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Reddick joins a stacked Jets defensive front that appears to be going all-in on their Aaron Rodgers window, adding multiple veterans to a roster that is shaping up to be a win-now attack.

Reddick, who led the Eagles in sacks last year, going from Philadelphia to New York basically served as a corresponding move to Jets 2023 sack leader Bryce Huff signing with the Eagles earlier in free agency. Reddick had previously requested permission to seek a trade on Super Sunday and had been the subject of much trade speculation. Though it took a month and a half, he found his new home in the Big Apple.

What The Trade Means For The Eagles Defensive Front

Philly has lost several crucial pieces on their defensive line

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Since joining the Eagles in 2022, Reddick hasn’t missed a game and has logged 27 sacks, 49 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 24 tackles for loss over two seasons. He has been an instrumental piece of one of the best defenses in the NFL, and now moves to an equally-formidable defense with the Jets and provides an instant presence along the defensive line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Though the Jets tied for seventh in sacks in 2023, with 48, they didn't have anyone on the roster that recorded more than 7.5 sacks last year before the acquisition of Haason Reddick. A strong unit gets their focal point.

The Reddick trade sees the third key veteran leaving the field for the Eagles as they enter the 2024 season. Potential future Hall-of-Famers Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox each announced their retirement in recent weeks, ending storied Eagles careers that served as pillars of the roster.

Now, with Reddick on the move, some of the most prolific producers and key personalities of the Eagles will not be with the team going forward. Reddick and Cox will be sorely missed by the Eagles defense, but fortunately they have succession plans waiting in the wings.

Philadelphia primarily plays a 3-4 defense, and will be asking their young investments to move up into starting roles. The Eagles have drafted a pair of University of Georgia defensive lineman in each of the last two first rounds, selecting DTs Jordan Davis in 2022, and Jalen Carter in 2023.

Davis and Carter starred on National Championship rosters in college and have shown plenty of promise in the NFL, with Carter recently finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Davis will step in as the first DT to line up at nose tackle moving forward, while Carter will get his opportunity as one of the first pass rushers to get a shot at opposing quarterbacks.

Are The Jets AFC East Favorites With Addition of Reddick?

Jets are going all in on the Aaron Rodgers era

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC East features plenty of firepower with the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, but the Jets are doing their best to make a run at it with an expectedly-healthy Aaron Rodgers returning under center.

This offseason, general manager Joe Douglas has been a busy man. The Jets have added All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith, another strong offensive tackle in Morgan Moses, a solid guard in John Simpson, a boundary wide receiver in Mike Williams, and now a top-end pass-rusher in Reddick.

The former Eagle joins a defensive front that includes Javon Kinlaw, Quinnen Williams, and Jermaine Johnson at the point of attack, has a pair of solid linebackers in C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, and has one of the best young secondaries in the NFL, featuring Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, Chuck Clark, and Tony Adams.

Jets 2023 Pass Defense Ranks Week 13-18 Category Jets Ranking Pass Yards/Game 141 1st Pass TDs 6 T-2nd Completion % 53.1 1st Passer Rating 69.6 1st INTs 5 T-10th Sacks 20 T-2nd

The Jets defense ranked 12th in points allowed and gave up the third-fewest total yards per game last season. They were especially good against the pass, allowing the second-fewest yards through the air and finishing strong by holding five of their last six opponents below 220 yards passing, including suffocating two two of them into sub-60 yard passing performances.

Throwing Reddick into the mix only makes them stronger, and if Rodgers is healthy, the Jets could be a force to be reckoned with in the AFC.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.